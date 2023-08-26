Power Play: Leading from Within

By Satyen Raja

In today’s rapidly changing business environment, leadership is more multifaceted than ever. It transcends the mere routine tasks of administration or the simple management of teams. True leadership is rooted in our ability to access our deepest inherent strengths and, in turn, inspire others to discover and harness their own potential. Over the course of my extensive forty-year journey, I’ve sought to understand the principles underpinning genuine leadership, and time and again, I’ve found myself drawn back to a core tenet of The Five Pillars of Transcendent Culture and the first pillar – Power.

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Unraveling the Multidimensional Nature of Power

When we speak of ‘power,’ it’s easy to default to images of dominance, control, and hierarchy, primarily because historical narratives often presented power in these shades. However, in its purest form, power is far from these notions. It is the strength of the human spirit; an unwavering force within that drives virtues like unity, collaboration, and genuine connection. Regardless of our positions, titles, or societal roles, this profound Transcendent Power is a treasure each one of us holds.

Historically, tales of power are filled with hierarchical battles, strategic maneuvers, and ego-centric confrontations. These narratives were products of their times, born from an era where survival was the utmost priority and where every decision hinged on navigating tangible threats. Yet, as we’ve evolved, and as our societal landscapes have become more collaborative and secure, these antiquated views of power have begun to feel out of place. Clinging to such notions can erode our core essence and the intricate societal bonds we’ve meticulously woven. The call of our age is to recognize that true power, in today’s context, isn’t about outward dominance. Instead, it’s about cultivating an inner reservoir of resilience, fostering virtues that transcend societal ranks or organizational charts. By setting aside outdated paradigms and embracing this evolved perspective, we can foster a more enriching and inclusive concept of power — one that uplifts individuals and entire communities.

The Dual Faces of Egoic Power and Their Impact

It’s essential to confront a reality: at various junctures, we’ve all been lured by the seductive call of egoic power. This internal voice can be paradoxical. At times, it boisterously proclaims our superiority, and at others, it subtly and insidiously undermines our worth. This duality of egoic power can manifest as either an inflation of our significance or a diminishment of our contributions, both deeply rooted in primal, evolutionary instincts aimed at self-preservation.

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However, the beacon of Transcendent Leadership illuminates a path that transcends these base instincts. The journey is paved with introspection, self-discovery, and continuous learning, culminating in the domain of self-mastery. Traditional practices, such as Zen’s Kensho, offer invaluable tools and insights that assist us in peeling back the layers, allowing us to identify and resonate with our true selves. But our responsibility doesn’t end at mere self-recognition. True leadership, in all its depth, encompasses recognizing this inherent power in our teams, peers, stakeholders, and in fact, everyone we engage with. It’s a transformative process, moving us from ego-centric reflexes to a profound state of self-awareness, subsequently expanding our spheres of influence. It’s an ongoing odyssey that nudges us to confront our egos, striving continuously toward self-mastery, and ultimately achieving a state of self-transcendence.

Reevaluating Power Dynamics: Towards a Modern Corporate Ethos

Traditionally, corporate cultures have thrived on distinct hierarchical structures, where power dynamics were rigid and pre-defined. However, with the advent of Transcendent Culture, we’re challenged to revisit and redefine these dynamics. The strategies of yesteryears, driven by ego and offering fleeting successes, are increasingly being recognized for their long-term perils, especially when they jeopardize personal growth, strain professional relationships, or detract from a company’s overarching mission. The transformative power of positive perception, as seen in the success stories of ‘troubled’ students, stands as a testament to the potential that lies in reshaping perspectives.

Embracing a Transcendent Culture compels us to rise above our raw, primal instincts. It encourages a deeper introspection, advocating for environments driven not by ego but by the sheer force of transcendent power. When adopted, the potential benefits are manifold. Individuals find renewed purpose and vigor, and organizations become more vibrant, magnetic, and impactful, radiating an aura of positivity.

Setting the Compass for the Future with Transcendent Power

Acknowledging Power as the foundational pillar is pivotal, for it serves as the lighthouse guiding us toward other principles that sculpt Transcendent Culture. As leaders, our vision should be broad and encompassing, looking beyond personal milestones. We’re custodians of a higher purpose: to shine a light on the brilliance within others, amplifying their inherent strengths. By nurturing a culture where every individual feels empowered to discover their Transcendent Power, we lay the groundwork for organizations that resonate not just with profits, but with purpose, unity, and visionary foresight.

To leaders everywhere, whether budding or seasoned, I extend a heartfelt invitation to join this transformative voyage. Starting from a foundation of genuine power, the path that unfolds isn’t just lucid; it’s bathed in an illuminating glow. Let us embark on this collective endeavor of unlocking our innate power, nurturing it one individual at a time, and elevating our shared destinies.

Satyen Raja, founder of the WarriorSage Group, is a mentor and coach, blending Eastern and Western spiritual traditions, science, and practical tools.

Also published on Medium.

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