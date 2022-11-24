Prince Foundation Lends a Hand to Children’s Healthcare in Cambodia

Prince Foundation representatives and Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation representatives during the handover ceremony Left to Right: Ms. Hon Yan Ting, Mr. Tan Yew Chang, Mr. Gabriel Tan, Mr. Cliff Koh, H.E Ros Seilava, Mr. Yok Samedy, Mrs. Van Achita, Mr. Khean Tourk, Mr. Tum Ra.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 –Prince Foundation, via a donation by Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has contributed US$200,000 to Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation (CKF). This will aid the ongoing operations of Kantha Bopha Hospitals, which provide free and quality health care to children in the Kingdom.

During the handover ceremony, Prince Holding Group representatives were given a briefing for the latest developments and progress made with past donations. Kantha Bopha Hospitals help more than 500,000 children in Cambodia every year. The donation will go towards improving the facilities of five children’s hospitals, installing modern equipment and purchasing medical supplies. The donation will further support the daily operations of the hospitals.

“The continuous support of our many valued donors has made a big difference in the children’s lives in Cambodia. It is our belief that every child should have access to proper healthcare and we are glad that children from all walks of life receive quality treatment at our hospitals,” said H.E. Ros Seilava, Secretary of State of Ministry of Economy and Finance and Executive Director of the Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation.

“These hospitals have provided a new lease of life to countless children and we are honored to be a part of this extremely worthy cause. Let us all work together towards the building of a safe and harmonious environment for children to grow up in, so they can look forward to the future with hope,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group.

Prince Holding Group has been actively supporting Kantha Bopha Hospital since 2015, with donations totaling close to 1 million dollars.

Prince Foundation, the Group’s philanthropic arm, is keenly focused on healthcare and youth development, and has improved sanitation at schools in Sihanoukville and launched scholarship programs for undergraduate students. The Foundation regularly interacts with leading non-governmental organizations and seeks opportunities for holistic and measurable impact to build a better future for Cambodia.

About Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation

The Cambodia Kantha Bopha Foundation, officially launched on April 11, 2018 in the official form of a Trust Fund, having Samdech Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen as Founders and Honorary Chairpersons, aims to mobilize donations from all legal sources to financially support the sustainability of the Kantha Bopha Hospitals’ operations, and to promote maternity, infants, and children’s healthcare and welfare which are the key priorities of the National Social Protection Policy Framework of the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. Prince Holding Group is developing an almost 1000-hectare township project in the Ream coastline of Sihanoukville that will be one of Cambodia’s leading sustainable real estate developments, aiming to secure close to $16 billion in total investment for the region.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods following the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia”.

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia’s youths, build resilience in communities and contributes to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation’s flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 500,000 people, with donations exceeding US$14 million.