7-Eleven unveils Singapore’s very first 7Café concept store at Jewel Changi Airport

7-Eleven elevates the convenience store experience at the Jewel Changi Airport with an in-store café offering new and exclusive items and a delectable food and beverage range

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – Singapore’s favourite convenience store, 7-Eleven, launched the city’s first 7Café concept store at Jewel Changi Airport, elevating the convenience store experience for customers. Guests can enjoy the relaxed seating space with friends and family, while being treated to counter-served food and drinks prepared for them at this chic retail outlet. From 25th November to 27th November, the first-of-its-kind outlet will kick off opening celebrations with a variety of promotions and special treats for locals and tourists transiting through the world-renowned airport.



Located at Basement 2 of Jewel Changi Airport, this 7Café concept store at a 7-Eleven outlet is the perfect place to make a quick pit stop to grab a coffee and croissant before you leave to explore the garden city! Travellers can even plug in their devices to recharge as they relax while enjoying 7Café’s special offerings.

Jewels at 7Café: New and exclusive offerings

Perfect for the island city’s tropical climate, customers can look forward to an extended range of 7Café items such as the Salted Caramel Coffee, Mocha and Matcha Frappés priced at $5.50 each, and the refreshing Mango or Watermelon lemonade coolers to brighten up their day at $4.50 each. Look out for these offerings to get a taste of the special local flavours of Singapore – Banana Caramel Smoothie inspired by Goreng Pisang or even the Pandan Lemonade cooler Dessert lovers can treat themselves to delicious cheesecakes with several flavours including Yuzu, Lychee, or Cookies & Cream all priced at $5.50 each.

All-time 7-Eleven favourites in an elevated café experience

Feeling peckish after a long journey? Enjoy a selection of delicious warm pastries and finger food from the hot food counter. Savoury hot food items include a range of fried chicken favourites. Sink your teeth into Hot and Spicy Drumlets, Chicken bites with choice of Red Pepper or Garlic Herb seasoning, as well as Chicken Drumsticks, Nuggets, and Wings. Those who long for baked buttery delights can try out the Butter Croissant or Chocolate Croissant, Pain Au Raisin, or Madeleines, all at wallet-pleasing prices.

Coffee lovers can get their caffeine fix with good quality bean-to-cup 100% Arabica coffee on the go like Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, and Chocolate. The outlet will also serve the recently introduced caffeine-free Nitro Tea that brings a fruity flavour with a refreshing aftertaste.

The new 7-Eleven outlet also boasts a wide range of light and tasty options including sandwiches , burgers and onigiri. That’s not all! If you’re looking for other delicious Ready-To-Eat meals, head over to the store for some tasty, filling, and affordable options!

Save the date and join us for celebrations from 25 to 27 Nov!

Don’t forget to drop by to celebrate the grand opening of the 7-Eleven outlet with family and friends from 25 to 27 Nov 2022, 11am to 9pm daily. During the grand opening weekend, customers can enjoy sampling of drinks and snacks, free cotton candy floss, 7-Eleven balloons, and chances to walk away with exciting Spin and Win rewards with a minimum spend of $10. They also stand to receive a freebie from us on completing any 3 activities from the Jewel Challenge card (limited to 400 cards).

Customers can also look forward to the following deals:

Promotion Promotional period Details Spin and Win prizes (with a minimum spend of $10) 25 to 27 Nov 2022 Stand to win free nitro tea, free Mr Softee and other attractive prizes. Sampling 25 to 27 Nov 2022 Sampling of drinks and snacks (11 am – 3 pm, 5 pm – 9 pm). Jewel Challenge Card 25 to 27 Nov 2022 Complete any 3 questions on our challenge card to receive a freebie from us!

More promotions and updates can also be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages.

“At 7-Eleven, we are always broadening our horizons and creating innovative offerings for our customers. The 7-Eleven Jewel Changi store seeks to provide a first-of-its-kind mini café experience with food being served at the counter for the convenience of our customers. We have also expanded our well-loved product range by adding a slew of new options. From items highlighting the iconic local flavours of Singapore to delectable ready-to-eat food options, there’s something for everyone! We hope that everyone will be able to enjoy our new concept store with its unique design and exclusive menu,” said Mr. Steven Lye, Managing Director of 7-Eleven Singapore.

Hashtag: #7-Eleven

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal. For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg