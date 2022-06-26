Prince Group and Plan International Completes Handover of 198 Hand Washing Stations for 99 Schools In Sihanoukville

Mr. Gabriel Tan (right) receiving the letter of appreciation from H.E. Kouch Chamroeun (left)

PREAH SIHANOUK PROVINCE, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 23 June 2022 – Plan International Cambodia and the Prince Foundation (PF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) held a handover ceremony for 198 pedal-operated handwashing stations to schools in Sihanoukville. The handover ceremony was presided over by H.E. Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province and attended by several officials from the Provincial Office of Education, Youth and Sport.

The handwashing stations will be distributed among 99 institutions, including 72 primary schools, 18 lower secondary schools, and 9 high schools around Preah Sihanouk Province. It is taking place as part of the six-month long Safe to School project being implemented by Prince Foundation, Plan International Hong Kong and Plan International Cambodia. The scheme aims to ensure that students have access to proper hygiene facilities as they return to school following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Official handover of hand washing stations to the schools

Good hygiene is also expected to foster a better environment, thereby enhancing learning and the quality of education.

“Almost 40 thousand school children, with a fairly even split between boys and girls, will practice improved hand hygiene in schools in Sihanoukville, with the easy-to-use and disability-appropriate pedal-operated handwashing stations that we have provided,” said Gwynneth Wong, Country Director of Plan International Cambodia. “The equipment will not only keep students healthy and safe from diseases but also help the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sport achieve its 4th Sustainable Development Goal, which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality of education along with life-long learning opportunities for all,” Gwynneth added.

“We want to ensure that students improve their hand sanitation, which is very important for their health and safety at schools following the pandemic, and we are very pleased to get an opportunity to work with Plan International Cambodia and Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer, Prince Holding Group.

Prince Holding Group, under the leadership of Chairman Chen Zhi, has a keen focus on human capital development to aid economic growth for the Kingdom.

Since 2002, WASH interventions, a project of Plan International Cambodia has received funding and corporate sponsorship from both the public and private sector. It has nurtured community-based solutions leading to well-maintained water points and sanitation facilities being built throughout the country. The scheme has empowered people to improve their own public health. Millions have received access to improved water, sanitation and hygiene facilities through the project.

About Plan International Cambodia

Plan International Cambodia is a development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls. We strive for a just world by working together with children, young people, our supporters and partners. With over 80 years of experience across the world, Plan International’s programmes aim to support girls and boys to Learn, Lead, Decide and Thrive. Plan International began operations in Cambodia in 2002 and is celebrating its 20th anniversary of operation in the country this year 2022.

About Prince Foundation



Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods following the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia”.

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia’s youths, build resilience in communities and contributes to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation’s flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 500,000 people, with donations exceeding US$14 million.

