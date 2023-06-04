logo
Prince Holding Group and CanCham Explore Synergies for Future Partnerships in Cambodia
Prince Holding Group and CanCham Explore Synergies for Future Partnerships in Cambodia
Asian News by Media-Outreach
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – Prince Holding Group (PHG) recently hosted members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (CanCham) for a courtesy visit and dinner at its corporate headquarters. The purpose of this event was to introduce CanCham members to the Group’s innovative activities and explore potential collaborations.
PHG_CanCham.png
Prince Holding Group (PHG) hosted members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia at PHG Headquarters

CanCham, dedicated to supporting Canadian companies and entrepreneurs in Cambodia, discovered shared values of networking, collaboration, and innovation with PHG, forging a valued connection between the two organizations.

“We value corporate visits as they provide our members with insights into business activities and potential collaborations. Prince Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Cambodia, has initiated and undertaken several remarkable projects that have significantly contributed to the development of the country and the Cambodian economy. Prince is a reliable source for Canadian investors in the kingdom,” said Frederic Proulx, Chairman of CanCham. “CanCham’s mission is to promote and support Canadian businesses in Cambodia, and this event perfectly aligns with that mission. We firmly believe in the power of collaboration and networking, and partnering with a dynamic and innovative organization like Prince Holding Group holds immense potential. This visit marks the beginning of what we hope will be a fruitful relationship,” he added.

“At Prince Holding Group, our business units have expanded to include multinational management teams over the years. Courtesy visits from international business chambers provide an excellent window of opportunity to enhance the entrepreneurial and innovative skills of our employees, enabling us to better serve the needs of our local customers and international investors,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group.

As Cambodia’s economy continues to thrive, foreign businesses are increasingly attracted to the opportunities within the Kingdom. With a diverse portfolio spanning real estate development, financial services, and consumer services, Prince Holding Group provided CanCham delegates with a comprehensive understanding of its business activities, sparking ideas for potential collaboration in the future.

This recent dinner hosted by PHG for CanCham represents a milestone in fostering new collaborations and establishing valuable connections. It underscores the promising future that lies ahead as Cambodia continues to attract a growing number of international businesses.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

