Prince Holding Group and CanCham Explore Synergies for Future Partnerships in Cambodia

Prince Holding Group (PHG) hosted members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia at PHG Headquarters

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 1 June 2023 – Prince Holding Group (PHG) recently hosted members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia (CanCham) for a courtesy visit and dinner at its corporate headquarters. The purpose of this event was to introduce CanCham members to the Group’s innovative activities and explore potential collaborations.

CanCham, dedicated to supporting Canadian companies and entrepreneurs in Cambodia, discovered shared values of networking, collaboration, and innovation with PHG, forging a valued connection between the two organizations.

“We value corporate visits as they provide our members with insights into business activities and potential collaborations. Prince Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Cambodia, has initiated and undertaken several remarkable projects that have significantly contributed to the development of the country and the Cambodian economy. Prince is a reliable source for Canadian investors in the kingdom,” said Frederic Proulx, Chairman of CanCham. “CanCham’s mission is to promote and support Canadian businesses in Cambodia, and this event perfectly aligns with that mission. We firmly believe in the power of collaboration and networking, and partnering with a dynamic and innovative organization like Prince Holding Group holds immense potential. This visit marks the beginning of what we hope will be a fruitful relationship,” he added.

“At Prince Holding Group, our business units have expanded to include multinational management teams over the years. Courtesy visits from international business chambers provide an excellent window of opportunity to enhance the entrepreneurial and innovative skills of our employees, enabling us to better serve the needs of our local customers and international investors,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group.

As Cambodia’s economy continues to thrive, foreign businesses are increasingly attracted to the opportunities within the Kingdom. With a diverse portfolio spanning real estate development, financial services, and consumer services, Prince Holding Group provided CanCham delegates with a comprehensive understanding of its business activities, sparking ideas for potential collaboration in the future.

This recent dinner hosted by PHG for CanCham represents a milestone in fostering new collaborations and establishing valuable connections. It underscores the promising future that lies ahead as Cambodia continues to attract a growing number of international businesses.