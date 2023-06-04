logo
NetDragon Websoft Inc. Was Invited To Participate In The 18th United Nations Vesak Day and Developed The "UN Vesak Day Metaverse"
Asian News by Media-Outreach
NetDragon Websoft Inc. Was Invited To Participate In The 18th United Nations Vesak Day and Developed The “UN Vesak Day Metaverse”

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 2 June 2023 – On 1st and 2nd June, the 18th United Nations Vesak Day was held at the United Nations International Conference Center and Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University (MCU) in Thailand. Participants from more than 50 countries around the world, including Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, Thai Supreme Patriarch Prayut Chan-o-cha, President of the International Council for Day of Vesak (ICDV) The Most Ven. Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmapundit, and Ven. Yanjue, President of the Buddhist Association of China, totaling more than 3,000 people attended the event.

NetDragon Websoft Inc., as the digital Buddhist technology partner for this event, was invited to attend and developed the first United Nations Vesak Day Metaverse product, which was showcased at the conference and attracted the attention of guests from various countries.

The UN Vesak Day Metaverse has now constructed classic 3D scenes such as the United Nations International Conference Center, MCU, and the Buddhamonthon. Users can create digital avatars, register and log in by using multiple channels, participate in real-time meetings, and experience immersive online circumambulation of the Buddha and lighting of lamps. It connects the real world with the virtual world, making it convenient for users to participate in the festival celebration online in real time!

In order to celebrate the 18th United Nations Vesak Day, on May 29th, NetDragon Websoft Inc. and the International Buddhist Studies College (IBSC) of MCU jointly held the forum called “Buddhist Wisdom Coping With Global Digitalization: Pre-UN Vesak Day 2023 Celebrations”. Buddhist experts from Thailand, China, Bhutan, Vietnam, Myanmar, and other countries were invited to attend and deliver speeches. Through the forum, they further shared the strategies and wisdom that digital Buddhism could provide for “responding to the development of digital globalization”. Mr. Mi Xiong, President of NetDragon Digital Research Institute, gave a keynote speech on the theme of “The Diversified Development of Digital Buddhism”, showcasing NetDragon’s solutions and practices in digital Buddhist field, and the operation of Buddhist intellectual property on new media platforms.

Technological change has brought more opportunities to Buddhist education. With the help of the “Belt and Road” initiative and digital technology, “Digital Buddhism” has become one of the hottest topics in current Buddhist education. The construction of the United Nations Vesak Day Metaverse is hoping to attract more Buddhist organizations to participate, to work together, by using an international perspective to fully assist in their communication and collision of ideas.
