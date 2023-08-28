Prince Holding Group Secures Two Prestigious Accolades at The Global Economics Awards 2023

Prince Group’s Chairman, Chen Zhi, Bags the Leading Personality of the Year Award

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 28 August 2023 – Prince Holding Group , a leading business group in Cambodia, clinched two accolades from The Global Economics Awards, an esteemed program honoring exemplary business entities worldwide for their tenacity and credibility. Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Prince Group Chairman, was conferred the Leading Personality of the Year Award. Concurrently, the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program by Prince Foundation garnered the Best CSR Initiatives Award.

Chen Zhi at the MOU signing with Ministry of Education Youth and Sport for the Chen Zhi Scholarship

Chen Zhi , a renowned Cambodian entrepreneur and philanthropist , was lauded for his visionary prowess and stellar leadership. He has elevated Prince Group to be amongst the leading business groups in the Kingdom, emphasizing a commitment to the nation’s future, sustainable business practices, and adherence to global benchmarks. , a renowned, was lauded for his visionary prowess and stellar leadership. He has elevated Prince Group to be amongst the leading business groups in the Kingdom, emphasizing a commitment to the nation’s future, sustainable business practices, and adherence to global benchmarks.

Under Chen Zhi’s stewardship, the Group has broadened its business ventures in Cambodia, spanning sectors like real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, also gained recognition for the Chen Zhi Scholarship, a seven-year initiative pledging $2 million to support 400 Cambodian university students. , the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, also gained recognition for the Chen Zhi Scholarship, a seven-year initiative pledging $2 million to support 400 Cambodian university students.

“We’re deeply gratified by this dual acknowledgment. The leadership award mirrors our Chairman Chen Zhi’s faith in Cambodia’s potential and his unwavering commitment to bolstering the nation’s socio-economic fabric,” expressed Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group.

“In a similar vein, the CSR award underlines our dedication to societal welfare and community enrichment. The Chen Zhi Scholarship epitomizes our investment in Cambodia’s future, aiming to cultivate the forthcoming wave of trailblazers and pioneers. We are resolute in our belief that education is instrumental in unlocking innate potential, fostering a thriving and sustainable society,” elaborated Mr. Tan.

Initiated in 2021, the Chen Zhi Scholarship is an all-encompassing scholarship scheme. It covers full tuition, monthly stipends, internships, and professional opportunities for scholars specializing in fields like information technology, engineering, computer science, international business management , media, communications, civil engineering, digital economics, and hospitality. Championed by Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sport (MoEYS), the initiative champions inclusivity, ensuring access to education irrespective of economic background or gender.

Prince Foundation allocated US$2.6 million in 2022. The foundation’s cumulative philanthropic contributions over the past seven years have amassed over US$16 million, positively impacting over 1 million Cambodians.

Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors, etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods following the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia”.

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia’s youths, build resilience in communities and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation’s flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 260 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.