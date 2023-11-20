logo
HomeIndia PoliticsPriyanka alleges collusion between BJP, BRS and AIMIM
India Politics
0 likes

Priyanka alleges collusion between BJP, BRS and AIMIM

priyanka gandhis meeting in gwalior raises poll tempo in madhya pradesh

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the ruling BRS in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the BJP were working together in collusion. Addressing an election rally at Khanapur, she said there was a tacit understanding between BJP and BRS and the latter had even supported the NDA government at the Centre in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

”BJP and KCR ji are in cahoots. You have to understand this well,” she told the gathering. Owaisi fights polls in different states by fielding candidates in a number of seats but why is he fighting from only nine seats (out of the total 119) in Telangana? she asked.

”In Telangana, Owaisi ji supports BRS. At the Centre, in Delhi, BRS supports BJP. There is good collusion among the three. You vote for BJP, it means you are voting for BRS. You vote for MIM, it means you are voting for BRS,” she said. BJP, BRS and AIMIM are doing ’natu, natu’ together, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, referring to the Oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli’s film titled ’RRR’.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged that he does not talk about the corruption by the BRS government in Kaleswaram irrigation project, ”liquor scam” but sends central agencies like ED, CBI to ”houses of Congress leaders” for investigation. ”But, the scams that happened here, from where your money is looted, he neither spoke on investigating them nor he did anything,” she said.

Priyanka accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of ’failing’ to create jobs for the youth of the state and said he instead provided employment to his family members. Rao had promised to provide Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, but it was not implemented, she claimed.

”Don’t give jobs to KCR and KTR. If you want jobs you have to change the government,” she said. The Congress leader also highlighted the poll promises of Congress, including LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

With inputs from News18

The post Priyanka alleges collusion between BJP, BRS and AIMIM first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
FBS Earns the Most Reliable Forex Broker 2023 Award // Currency trading made clear: an Octa guide // Priyanka alleges collusion between BJP, BRS and AIMIM // ‘Right To Strike’ Being Dragged To The Scaffold To Be Guillotined // The 21st Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City – VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC // Mamata wants Railways to scrap dynamic pricing, focus on safety // TiE Global Summit 2023 Debuts in Singapore, Fuelling Entrepreneurial Innovation and Collaboration // Haryana party hopes to become key player in Rajasthan // Gaw Capital Partners Ranks 3rd in PERE’s 2023 Proptech 20 with Notable Increase in Capital Raised // Amit Shah promises backward class CM for Telangana // India Seeks To Restart Stalled Adani Coal Imports Probe // Kumaraswamy alleges ‘cash for postings’ scam // Akhilesh says many backward communities still outside mainstream // Food Scarcity Adds To The Woes Of Awami League Govt As The Country Goes For Elections // Modi cites Gehlot-Pilot tussle to target Cong // Bangladesh At Political Crossroads With Wider International Ramifications // Sidda offers to quit if transfer scam is proved // ONYX Hospitality Group Shines Bright at ITB Asia 2023, Unveiling Its Potential // Kejriwal asks L-G to order suspension of chief secretary // Sharjah Ports extends Gulftainer concession for 35 more years //