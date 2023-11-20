Priyanka alleges collusion between BJP, BRS and AIMIM

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the ruling BRS in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the BJP were working together in collusion. Addressing an election rally at Khanapur, she said there was a tacit understanding between BJP and BRS and the latter had even supported the NDA government at the Centre in Parliament.

”BJP and KCR ji are in cahoots. You have to understand this well,” she told the gathering. Owaisi fights polls in different states by fielding candidates in a number of seats but why is he fighting from only nine seats (out of the total 119) in Telangana? she asked.

”In Telangana, Owaisi ji supports BRS. At the Centre, in Delhi, BRS supports BJP. There is good collusion among the three. You vote for BJP, it means you are voting for BRS. You vote for MIM, it means you are voting for BRS,” she said. BJP, BRS and AIMIM are doing ’natu, natu’ together, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, referring to the Oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli’s film titled ’RRR’.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged that he does not talk about the corruption by the BRS government in Kaleswaram irrigation project, ”liquor scam” but sends central agencies like ED, CBI to ”houses of Congress leaders” for investigation. ”But, the scams that happened here, from where your money is looted, he neither spoke on investigating them nor he did anything,” she said.

Priyanka accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of ’failing’ to create jobs for the youth of the state and said he instead provided employment to his family members. Rao had promised to provide Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, but it was not implemented, she claimed.

”Don’t give jobs to KCR and KTR. If you want jobs you have to change the government,” she said. The Congress leader also highlighted the poll promises of Congress, including LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and Rs 10 lakh health insurance.

