Priyanka May Be Given Onus For MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana Polls

By Rahil Nora Chopra

According to reports, the Congress party plans an overhaul in the party’s organisational structure. Sources say that Congress general secretary, and the in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is likely to receive a new assignment in the party. Priyanka might not continue with the role of UP in-charge and might be required to focus on other states. In case Priyanka is relieved of her role in UP, the much-awaited name doing rounds is that of the veteran Tariq Anwar as a possible replacement. However, Priyanka might be given the post of general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and would play an important role in the party’s campaigns in elections later this year, particularly in MP, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Analysts feel that Congress will have to offer Priyanka Gandhi a preeminent role,with the ultimate goal to reach out to those leaders who are not in sync with Rahul Gandhi.

RAHUL’S POLITICS OF LOVE HAS MANY TAKERS AFTER BHARAT JODO, KARNATAKA

After Congress wrested Karnataka from the BJP last month, following in the heels of the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s personal stature and popularity has improved remarkably. Rahul has once again emerged as the opposition’s face against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bharat Jodo Yatra has already offered the alternative vision to defeat the BJP, and obviously the Congress party would not like the buoyant mood to be diluted by any other alternative vision. Gandhi is likeable because he offers the alternative of love, kindness and political openness that has almost disappeared from the Indian polity. This is the formidable challenge that the BJP faces from Rahul Gandhi.

POST AMERICA TRIP SUCCESS, RAHUL’S POPULARITY SOARS EVEN MORE

Peoples’ response in America to Rahul has been quite interesting. In his speeches in the US, Gandhi displayed a palpable sincerity that is the polar opposite of the dissembling and compromise that characterises Indian politics, and for that matter most democratic politics in the world. In all of them his theme was the same – India’s innate strength, its durability and its pride has rested, throughout its history, upon its unquestioning acceptance of, and comfort with, its ethnic diversity and religious pluralism. Meanwhile, Rahul’s secular plank in the public domain attracts the masses comprising women, youth, secular middle-classes, Muslims, backward caste and weaker sections of the society. Increasingly, socialist, communist, secularist and Opposition parties like RJD, JMM, NC, PDP, NCP, DMK, IUML, CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, are now backing Rahul Gandhi. Congress would prefer to give a strong shape to the coming together of the opposition parties. And in its move, it may like to assign the responsibility of convening to Nitish Kumar, something akin to being the chairman of the UPA. Nitish’s job would be to disseminate an ideological character to the opposition camp and showcase it as the chief challenger to Modi-led BJP.

RAJASTHAN BJP IN STRATEGY HUDDLE AS RAJE WANTS TO BE CM AGAIN

Ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was called in for her opinion regarding possible changes in the state organisation. According to sources, a new state team under state president CP Joshi is likely to be announced by the first week of July. There is also a prominent chance of early announcement of election in-charge and party campaign in-charge, the position Raje is eyeing for herself. Senior BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santosh are unitedly working and brainstorming over party’s strategy for the upcoming elections in Rajasthan. The meeting with Raje is being seen as taking stock of the situation of the state. BJP continues to grapple with the dilemma over the face of its Rajasthan leadership, with Raje pressing hard to project herself as the CM face. On the other hand, one section of state leaders insist of going ahead in the polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face, as according to them it would be better for the party’s future prospect.

GEHLOT, PILOT SPAR OVER TICKET DISTRIBUTION FOR RAJASTHAN POLLS

The battle between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has long kept the Rajasthan Congress pot simmering. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has devised several means to find a solution in Rajasthan, with the negotiation and the focus shifting from who will occupy the chief minister’s post to the equilibrium of power between Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot. Political observers firmly believe that the present infighting between the Gehlot and Pilot factions in Congress is not for the CM’s chair, but for availing the party ticket for its people. The one who is successful in attaining assembly tickets for his supporters will be the leader in the state in the future and will also have the opportunity to become the CM. Gehlot not only has full control over the government, but also the party through his protégé Govind Singh Dotasra, who is the state chief. Pilot supporters are eventually taken as the enemy camp and there is no attempt by the chief minister to reconcile or bridge with the dissenting group. There had been several serious negotiations with Pilot over the last few days and the central leadership was working on a formula. Pilot hasn’t planned any public rally in Jaipur on June 11,the day is evidently is his father Rajesh Pilot’s death anniversary. As usual, only a prayer meeting has been planned for June 11 in his home constituency Dausa and the Pilot camp is expecting a solution before the same.

KARNATAKA BJP WANTS HARDLINER B P YATNAL AS LEADER OF OPPOSITION

After BJP’s poll debacle in Karnataka, the party is still to look for a leader of the opposition in the state assembly. While former CM Basavaraj Bommai is occupying the chair, but a section of party members wish and aspire for Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who is a vociferous Hindutva ideologue, to be highlighted as the Lingayat face. For the opposition leader’s post, Bommai could have faced competition from former minister Dr K Sudhakar, a Vokkaliga, for the post, but he too was defeated. (IPA Service)

