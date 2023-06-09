logo
Just in:
Akhilesh pledges SP support to Kejriwal on ordinance issue // Cushman & Wakefield appoints Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific // Cong pulls up K’taka minister for cow slaughter remark // UAE welcomes Libyan Committee’s Agreement on Presidential and Parliamentary Election Law // Election won, economy lost! // Kerry Logistics Network Expands Electronics After-sales Services to Add Value to the Consumer Experience // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // Law Commission’s Backing Of Section 124A Of Sedition Law Is Disappointing // AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi // Gartner Identifies Four Myths Obscuring Cybersecurity’s Full Value // Shekhawat blasts Gehlot for obsession with saving ‘kursi’ // NLA celebrates International Archives Day // KGI Asia: 2023 Mid-Year Global Market Outlook Harness the Potential of the East // City Energy and Senoko Energy embark on collaborative effort to support Singapore’s Green agenda; starting with the exploration of hydrogen opportunities // Pawar says even small issues being given religious colour // LiveSpo represents Vietnam, announces world’s first spore probiotics in nasal spray form at the BIO International Convention // Chargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case // Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana // Narendra Modi’s Real Political Capital Is On Test In Lok Sabha Polls // Carl Friedrik’s Handsome Leather Charging Tray Cradles Your Daily Essentials //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaAIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi

8v3vc95 rn ravi 625x300 18 January 23

In its ongoing tussle with Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, the ruling DMK got support from an unlikely quarter – political rival AIADMK also criticised Ravi’s interference in government work.

On Thursday, former AIADMK minister Sellur Raju hit out at the governor for speaking against the state government. “We cannot accept certain views of the governor. At times, the governor speaks like a political representative,” he said, adding that the war of words between the government and governor will affect the work for people.

State higher education minister K Ponmudi accused the governor of delaying the convocation at different state universities. “It is because of the governor, we could not hold the convocation in universities. Due to this, more than 9,29,542 students are waiting to get their degrees,” he said.

He added: “It is only in Anna University we have had the convocation and all other universities are waiting for the governor to give a date.”

Ponmudi said the state government was always ready to hold convocations at all universities. Many students from government schools had applied to engineering colleges in the state, he added.

“Counselling will begin from July 2 for admission to engineering colleges and, this year, 18,600 more students have applied for seats in engineering colleges,” he said.

The minister said the Raj Bhavan was trying to invite union ministers for the convocations. “It is because the ministers are not able to give dates, the convocations are being delayed and only the governor can reply to this delay,” he said.

Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar said students were affected due to the fight between the state government and the governor. Ravi, in recent times, has criticised the state government. Speaking to vice-chancellors of universities in Ooty recently, he said it was not possible to woo investments by just visiting different countries. This statement came after chief minister MK Stalin visited Singapore and Japan where he signed agreements with investors.

Replying to the governor’s view, Stalin had said anyone could say anything about Tamil Nadu but the state will always be on top.

The DMK’s mouthpiece, ‘Murasoli’, on Thursday wanted the governor to come out and face the party politically. “…The governor must not hide in his post and criticise the state government’s good work,” it said.

With inputs from News18

The post AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Shekhawat blasts Gehlot for obsession with saving ‘kursi’ // UAE welcomes Libyan Committee’s Agreement on Presidential and Parliamentary Election Law // Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 08 Jun 2023 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 09 Jun 2023 // Kerry Logistics Network Expands Electronics After-sales Services to Add Value to the Consumer Experience // Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Fidan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye // AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi // City Energy and Senoko Energy embark on collaborative effort to support Singapore’s Green agenda; starting with the exploration of hydrogen opportunities // Cong hits back at Jaishankar over Rahul Gandhi remarks // Commissioning Of K-FON Is The Real Kerala Story // Carl Friedrik’s Handsome Leather Charging Tray Cradles Your Daily Essentials // LiveSpo represents Vietnam, announces world’s first spore probiotics in nasal spray form at the BIO International Convention // NLA celebrates International Archives Day // KGI Asia: 2023 Mid-Year Global Market Outlook Harness the Potential of the East // Election won, economy lost! // Chargesheet without arrest is ‘compromise’ in wrestlers case // JD(S) Looking For Ways To Remain Relevant After Debacle In Karnataka Polls // Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism // HKUST professor and VC of $12 billion startups, appointed as visiting distinguished professor at KAUST //
Ransomware hacking threats for 2023. Police raids hideouts of gangsters in delhi, haryana; rs 20 lakh cash, weapons recovered | india news news velle. Best kanagawa prefecture tours 2023 | mjm travel.