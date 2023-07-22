Priyanka senses big wave of change in MP

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said a massive wave of change prevails in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due at the end of the year, and attacked the ruling BJP over a host of issues, including price rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her second visit to the state after June 12, she reiterated the Congress’ five guarantees, including restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, in case it wins the year-end Assembly polls.

Addressing a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation in the state of scams and asked people to give her party a strong mandate so that its government cannot be toppled.

The Congress’ government under Kamal Nath had fallen in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Scindia revolted.

She also claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “politicised” the Manipur issue by taking the name of some opposition-ruled states while talking about law and order.

“Manipur is burning and the PM’s statement on it came after 77 days following a video of grave atrocities on women. Even in that statement he politicised the issue and named the states ruled by opposition parties,” she claimed.

“It is the PM’s biggest responsibility to maintain political decency. Just days ago, an opposition leaders’ meeting took place. The PM said all opposition leaders are thieves. The meeting was attended by senior leaders who command respect in their states,” she claimed.

Ruing that political decency had taken a beating, Gandhi said allegations and counter-allegations had become the norm, leading to “real issues and concerns” of the people being pushed to the backburner.

Asserting the importance of ‘Satyagraha’ or the “fight for truth” in the country’s freedom struggle, she said “we seek decency, simplicity and easy accessibility in leaders”, adding that “ego has come into play in politics now”.

She reiterated the Congress will implement its five “guarantees”, namely the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500 each, 100 units of free electricity, Rs 1,500 financial aid per month to women and restarting of loan waiver for farmers, if voted to power in MP.

With inputs from News18