Protect your online purchases from package theft with Arlo

Let Arlo’s advanced monitoring devices watch over your doorstep and protect your delivery packages

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 September 2022 – September is surely every shopaholic’s dream with the 9.9 weekend followed by the much-anticipated Great Singapore Sale! As delivery packages begin to arrive at your doorstep, they become easy targets for pesky thieves, especially when left outside your door for hours.

To give you the much-needed peace of mind during this period, Arlo’s smart range of monitoring solutions, from advanced security cameras to wireless doorbells, will help you keep an eye on your delivery packages while watching out for unwanted guests.

And of course, Arlo is joining in the shopping fun with exciting promotions across their products, including the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell and Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell

Capturing what most traditional video doorbells can’t, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell gives you a complete view of your front door with its optimised 1:1 aspect ratio and 1536*1536 HD video with HDR, so you can easily spot delivery packages on the ground as well as see visitors from head-to-toe. It also offers direct-to-mobile video calls, clear, two-way audio and personalised alerts to allow users to quickly reply to guests or take action. To top it off, the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell’s wire-free set-up, full weather resistance, night vision and built-in siren make it an effective yet easy, fuss-free way to provide your front door with always-on security.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell: $299 (SRP: $329)

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera

The Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera is the ideal solution for those looking for better video quality and a wider field of view to monitor large areas. It features advanced technologies including 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver superior video quality day and night. Easily connect the Pro 4 directly to Wi-Fi to enable a hassle-free set-up as a standalone security solution or complimentary camera to an existing Arlo ecosystem. Its two-way audio and built-in smart siren also allow users to have crystal-clear communication and ward off any unwanted visitors on the property.

Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera – two-unit bundle: $599 (SRP: $749)

For more information of Arlo products and accessories, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/.

