Prudence Foundation, IFRC and Cartoon Network collaborate on launch of animated series on climate change

‘SAFE STEPS Kids Climate Change’ promotes climate change awareness to children via Cartoon Network’s beloved characters

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 October 2023 – Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, has launched SAFE STEPS Kids Climate Change, the latest thematic series of the SAFE STEPS Kids programme. Using well-loved cartoon characters such as We Bare Bears and Gumball, the new series aims to teach children about climate change issues and simple actions they can take to make the planet healthier and safer. The programme was developed in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Cartoon Network.

Nik Nazmi (6th from left) and Marc Fancy (5th from right) launching SAFE STEPS Kids Climate Change in Malaysia

The series was officially launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 30 September 2023 by Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad (Nik Nazmi), Malaysia’s Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, and Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation.

Speaking at the launch event, Nik Nazmi said, “Climate change is an existential issue for both present and future generations. The energy and passion of the young will be crucial in helping the world address its impact. We are pleased to introduce this collaborative effort, which will educate and empower our youth to address and respond to this global challenge by incorporating simple yet impactful actions into their daily lives.”

Marc Fancy shared, “Our foundation approach is very much aligned to our core business, life insurance, which is about protection and taking action before events happen. Climate change affects all, especially the vulnerable populations and children. We believe in grassroot education to children about our climate and protecting our environment as well as create a sense of responsibility of how climate change will affect them throughout their lives.”

Prudence Foundation’s mission is to create a better future for vulnerable communities across Prudential’s markets in Asia and Africa by making them safer and more resilient to life’s risks. Climate adaptation is a key focus area for the Foundation where programmes are developed to protect families, communities and economies from the impacts of climate change.

“By investing in resilience and preparedness we can minimise the risks to communities in the event of a disaster. Through the SAFE STEPS Kids programme, we hope to be able to educate and empower the younger generation to become valuable contributors to combat climate change,” added Fancy.

Alexander Matheou, Regional Director, IFRC Asia Pacific said, “Community-led solutions to climate related risks are at the centre of the work at Red Cross, Red Crescent. And at the core of this are our young people. They are not only valuable stakeholders, but are contributors, agents of change, and innovators in every community and area of work. The SAFE STEPS Kids series is a unique cross-sector collaboration to engage these young people and scale up all our efforts to accelerate climate action.”

Vikram Sharma, Head of Consumer Products – India, Southeast Asia & Korea and Head of Advertising & Partnerships – Southeast Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, added, “Characters from several of our most popular Cartoon Network originals including The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans Go!, Craig of the Creek and We Bare Bears are instantly recognisable and help make the messages shared through the SAFE STEPS Kids initiative relatable and engaging. Warner Bros. Discovery is proud to partner with Prudence Foundation and IFRC on this important project, reaching millions of kids in the region through Cartoon Network and its social media channels.”

SAFE STEPS Kids reaches more than 20 million households everyday via Cartoon Network in Asia. Launched in 2019, previous themes have covered natural disasters, road safety, first aid, and health.

For more information, please visit https://www.safestepskids.com/



About SAFE STEPS Kids

SAFE STEPS Kids is a multi-platform public-service programme created by Prudence Foundation, in partnership with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Cartoon Network.

The programme focuses on providing life-saving information to children via a series of entertaining videos and education materials featuring beloved Cartoon Network characters. SAFE STEPS Kids aims to save millions of lives by educating children from a young age, helping to create a future generation that is well-prepared and resilient to life-threatening situations.

For more information please visit: https://www.safestepskids.com/

About Prudence Foundation

Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa. Its mission is to create a better future for communities by making them safer and more resilient to life’s risks. The Foundation runs regional programmes as well as local programmes in partnership with NGOs, governments and the private sector in order to maximise the impact of its efforts. Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential’s long-term mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more resilient. The Foundation is a Hong Kong registered charitable entity.

For more information please visit: www.prudencefoundation.com