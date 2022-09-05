Prudential plc included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme

James Turner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Prudential

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 September 2022 – Prudential plc (“Prudential”) today announced that Prudential’s shares (HKEX Stock Code: 2378), which trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, have been included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, with immediate effect. This is according to an announcement issued by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange today.

This inclusion means qualified investors in the Chinese mainland now have direct access to Prudential’s shares through the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Prudential also officially joins the Hang Seng Composite Index (“HSCI”) today.

James Turner, Group Chief Financial Officer, Prudential said: “The inclusion in the HSCI and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme marks another significant milestone in Prudential’s new chapter as an Asia and Africa focused company and supports our continued commitment to diversify our investor base.

“We are delighted to offer investors in the Chinese mainland an opportunity to be part of our growth journey. Prudential has a robust capital position, with ample capacity to tap growth opportunities that are driven by increasing demand for health, protection and savings solutions as people live longer and become more affluent.

“We aim to achieve long-term double-digit growth in embedded value per share, driven by our diverse sources of growth across Asia and Africa and supported by our leading positions in high growth markets.”

Prudential has a diversified portfolio comprising 34 businesses in 23 markets, with a focus on offering health, protection and savings solutions to customers across Asia and Africa. It has a digitally enhanced multi-channel distribution platform, comprising more than 530,000 agents and over 170 bancassurance partners.

“The diversification of our business across geographies, products and distribution platforms gives us resilience and a long-term growth trajectory. As our markets emerge from the pandemic, we are well placed to help our customers get the most out of life by providing them greater access to healthcare and financial security,” added Mr. Turner.

Prudential is an insurance and asset management group with dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

Prudential reported its 2022 Half Year results, which shows the business continues to deliver resilient operational performance with strong capital position amid market volatility. The 2022 Half Year Financial Report is available at:

https://www.prudentialplc.com/en/investors/reports/2022.

About the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access programme through which investors in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong can trade and settle shares listed on either market via the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong or clearing houses in their home market.

Investors in the Chinese mainland need to maintain a total balance of securities and cash account of not less than CNY 500,000 to participate in the programme.

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 23 markets across Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 19 million life customers and has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is also a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index. Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. https://www.prudentialplc.com/

