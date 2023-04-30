Quality Building Award 2022 Winners Announced

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 April 2023 – Winners of the Quality Building Award 2022 (QBA 2022) were announced at its Award Presentation Ceremony yesterday (28 April 2023) at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, with Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government as its Guest of Honor. InnoCell won two accolades including the supreme Quality Excellence Award, and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) category, recognizing its true embodiment of QBA 2022’s theme of Smart | Sustainable | Superior.

At the ceremony, Cr TANG Chi Wang, Organizing Committee Chairman of QBA 2022, thanked Ms LINN and Jury Panel Chairman, Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government for their support, and offered his congratulations to the award winners.

“Jointly-organized by nine leading professional institutions and organizations of the property and construction sector in Hong Kong, the biennial Quality Building Award is like the Oscars to our industry. It recognizes the extraordinary efforts behind the design and construction of quality buildings. Now in its 11th edition, our winners have demonstrated each element in the award’s theme of Smart | Sustainable | Superior. Although the pandemic has wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and the world in the past three years, our industry has risen to the challenge and proactively engaged pioneering technologies in design and construction in order to minimize the pandemic’s impact. With so many large-scale infrastructures on the horizons and projects are expected to be in full swing, we must work together to tackle issues like soaring costs and manpower shortages. In the face of difficulties, I am confident that industry players will maintain their professionalism and innovation mindset to build for a better Hong Kong,” Cr Tang said.

QBA has been celebrating the achievement and contribution of property developers, consultants and contractors as well as various industry stakeholders. Their foresight, dedication to breakthrough and grasp of different technologies have enabled quality works in residential and non-residential projects, renovation and revitalisation work, as well as those in non-local markets.

The participating projects were entered into seven award categories. After months of stringently assessment by the jury panel comprising 15 industry leaders, the top honor went to InnoCell at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park in Tai Po. By deploying the modular integrated construction method and leveraging state-of-the-art smart technology provision, tenants are able to enjoy a comfortable living environment and top-notch leisure facilities. It strikes a chord with the smart innovative theme of the Award, making it the winner of the supreme Quality Excellence Award and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) category.

In light of changing community requirement on buildings and technological advancements, the Temporary Building category was introduced. Merit accolade was presented to Nam Cheong 220 and Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns – Site Preparation and Access Tunnel Construction.

Furthermore, QBA 2022 noted the Hong Kong SAR Government’s advocation of Construction 2.0 and its policy direction in sustainable development by presenting two special awards: the Innovative Project Award for the North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre, as well as the Sustainable Development Award for Central Market which sets an example in balancing the goals of conservation and revitalization to attract the public’s attention and consumption. Both projects have adopted the modular integrated construction method.

Other Grand Award winning projects at QBA 2022 include: Wetland Seasons Park and Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O for the Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category; North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre for the Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution of Community) category; Central Market for the Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) category; and Taikoo Li Qiantan for the Building Outside Hong Kong category. The CUHK Medical Centre and H Zentre received merits in the Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution of Community) category.

At the Presentation Ceremony of QBA 2022, the Officiating Guest of Honour Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of Hong Kong SAR Government mentioned, “A quality-built environment can enhance social welfare. In promoting quality buildings, we have implemented a series of measures in the planning, design, and construction phases of new development areas, such as actively incorporating ‘blue-green element’ into new development and encouraging building designs that promote livable living. Quality buildings also include ensuring the safety of construction workers during the construction phase. We have been encouraging digital transformation in the construction industry to strengthen safety supervision by specifying in new public works contracts with value exceeding $300 million the requirement to adopt Digital Works Supervision System. In addition, with the support of the Construction Innovation and Technology Fund and raising the total funding ceiling for Building Information Modeling and Advanced Construction Technologies to HKD 7.5 million, will also support industry in adopting technology to improve site safety. Thank you to the building industry for its contribution to Hong Kong’s vibrant development, and I hope that together we can add a wonderful touch to the blueprint for Hong Kong’s future.”.

Chairman of Jury Panel Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of Hong Kong SAR Government shared, “The Buildings Department is committed to advocating the safety of buildings, improving the quality of development projects, and the adoption of modular integrated construction in the industry. This commitment aligns with the aim of Quality Building Award. As the Jury Panel Chairman of this edition, I’m pleased to see the many outstanding participating projects. Their exceptional quality has made the judging process a challenging task. I offer my congratulations to all winners. We look forward to working with the industry for the development of Hong Kong through quality buildings.”

The next edition of Quality Building Award will be presented in 2024 with the Hong Kong Construction Association as its Chairing Organization. Nominations are expected to open in late 2023.

Results of Quality Building Award 2022

Quality Excellence Award InnoCell

Sustainable Development Award Central Market

Innovative Project Award North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) Grand Award InnoCell Merit Atrium House Merit Artisan Garden

Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) Grand Award Wetland Seasons Park Grand Award Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Pak Shing Kok, Tseung Kwan O Merit eResidence Finalist Sol City Finalist Ming Wah Dai Ha Phase 1 Redevelopment

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution of Community) Grand Award North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre Merit HKUST Shaw Auditorium Merit Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Primary School Merit Transport Department’s Vehicle Examination Centre

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution of Community) Merit CUHK Medical Centre Merit H Zentre Finalist The Hari Hong Kong Finalist The LOHAS & MONTARA Finalist Yue Man Square

Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) Grand Award Central Market Merit 618 Shanghai Street Finalist Hang Seng Headquarters

Building Outside Hong Kong Grand Award Taikoo Li Qiantan Merit Suzhou IFS Finalist Huanglong Vanke Knowledge City Finalist The 13 Hotel Finalist Teambuild Connect

Temporary Building Merit Nam Cheong 220 Merit Relocation of Sha Tin Sewage Treatment Works to Caverns –

Site Preparation and Access Tunnel Construction Finalist MiC Site Office for Shek Wu Hui Effluent Polishing Plant Project

QBA Jury Panel and Honorary Advisors

Quality Building Award 2022 would like to thank the following industry leaders for their support as Honorary Patron, Honorary Advisors and Jurors.

Honorary Patron Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of Hong Kong SAR Government Honorary Advisor Ir Dr Hon LO Wai Kwok, GBS, MH, JP, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Engineering) Hon Louis LOONG Hon Biu, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Real Estate and Construction) Hon Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS, JP, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape) Organizing Committee Chairman Cr TANG Chi Wang, Honorary President, The Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers Jury Panel Chairman Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department of Hong Kong SAR Government Jury Panel Vice Chair Cr TANG Chi Wang, Organizing Committee Chairman of QBA 2022 Jury Panel members Ar Thomas CHEUNG, Vice President (2022), The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Ir Edwin CHUNG Kwok Fai, Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Engineers for Session 2022/23 Ir C.S. HO, Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency Sr LAM Kin-wing, Eddie, President, Hong Kong Construction Association Mr LIANG Jian Ming, President, Guangdong Construction Industry Association Ir Dr LIU Sai-lok, Eric, Deputy Executive Director, Vocational Training Council Mr PANG Yiu-hung, Eric, JP, Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services, Electrical & Mechanical Services Department of Hong Kong SAR Government Sr TANG Hoi-kwan, Edwin, Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Mr Kenneth TSANG Tak Ho, President, The International Facility Management Association – Hong Kong Chapter Mr TSE Cheong-wo, Edward, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department of Hong Kong SAR Government Ir WAI Chi-sing, GBS, JP, Managing Director, Urban Renewal Authority Ms YU Chun, Immediate Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Cr ZA Wai-gin, Tony, Honorary President, Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers

* In alphabetical order of surnames

Photo captions



1. Organizing Committee Chairman of QBA 2022 Cr TANG Chi-Wan gives welcome speech. 2. The Officiating Guest of Honour Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of Hong Kong SAR Government attends the QBA2022 Presentation Ceremony. 3. Jury Panel Chairman Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice gives her comments on winning projects.

Group photo. 4. InnoCell won two accolades including the supreme Quality Excellence Award, and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) category. 5. North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre won the Innovative Project Award and the Grand Award for the Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution of Community) category. 6. Central Market won the Sustainable Development Award and Grand Award for the Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) category。 7. Wetland Seasons Park (up) and Disciplined Services Quarters for Fire Services Department at Pak Shing Kok (down)won the Grand Award for the Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category. 8. Taikoo Li Qiantan won the Grand Award for the Building Outside Hong Kong category. 9. Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of Hong Kong SAR Government(Middle), Mr TANG Chi-hung, Construction Industry Councilor (Right 6) and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 2022 Quality Building Award, Ir Dr Hon LO Wai Kwok, GBS, MH, JP, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Engineering), and Hon Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS, JP, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape) together with nine co-organizing local professional associations and institutions in the real estate and construction industry, unveiled the 2022 Quality Building Award by incorporating the building elements needed by the current construction industry into Hong Kong’s skyline, aiming to build a better Hong Kong. 10. Group photo of officiating guest with the jury and committee members.

Photos of the Presentation Ceremony are available from the link below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Bo330pwremcvLu3fez4vgBYbPB6Kwr7A?usp=share_link

For more information about Quality Building Award, please visit qba.com.hk or facebook.com/QBAHK.

About Quality Building Award

Co-founded by leading professional institutions and organizations in housing, real estate and construction industries, the biennial Quality Building Award (QBA) has become one of the highlights among professionals in the building industry as well as interested stakeholders in the community. It sets the standard in addressing excellent teamwork in the design and construction of quality buildings.

