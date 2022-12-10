Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022 winners announced 　Over 40 teams recognised for quality, professionalism and advancement in property management

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – More than 40 outstanding project teams from Hong Kong’s property and facility management sector were recognised for their achievement at the Quality Property & Facility Management Award (QPFMA) 2022 Presentation Ceremony today, with the guest of honourand more than 200 guests in attendance to celebrate their success.

Co-organised by The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies (HKAPMC) and The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Property and Facility Management Division (HKIS PFMD), the biennial Quality Property & Facility Management Award (QPFMA) 2022 received a record high of close to 150 nominations. Contestants have presented innovative practices and strategies that have uplifted the efficiency and quality standard of property management. Aligning with the theme “Quality | Professional | Forward Moving | Advance“, the judging panel of 17 industry leaders has paid special attention on the adoption of technology that future-proofs the industry.

Commenting on the winning teams, Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Head Juror said, “We are impressed and inspired by how property and facility management professionals respond to unprecedented situations through accelerating the adoption of smart technology, IOT and big data in daily routines and management applications, all of which are very inspiring. Sustainability has become one of the major focuses of the industry, with increasing measures and provisions to reduce carbon emission and energy consumption. We are glad to see that the industry is playing a vital role for the well-being of the society.”

Introduced this year to identify viable solutions in managing ageing urban buildings in Hong Kong, the Refurbishment / Renovation Property Management Award categories have received generous industry feedback, with 5 project teams recognised for their outstanding management strategies in building renewal.

Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee Chairman mentions, “The inaugural Refurbishment / Renovation Property Management Award looks for application of smart technology and innovation in the management of old buildings which are getting more common in Hong Kong. We are very pleased to discover the various ways old buildings are managed and maintained efficiently with effective use of smart technology and innovations. They contribute viable solutions to our city’s urban renewal work and housing shortage challenge.”

Results of Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022

A. Residential Category

Large-Scale Residential Property Management Accolade Project Company Grand Award Park Yoho Supreme Management Services Limited Excellence Award Aegean Coast Kai Shing Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit Sun Tuen Mun Centre Kai Shing Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit East Point City Residential Kai Shing Management Service Limited Certificate of Merit Hong Kong Gold Coast Residences Sino Estates Management Limited

Medium-Scale Residential Property Management Accolade Project Company Grand Award The Bloomsway Kerry Property Management Services Limited Grand Award Mantin Heights Kerry Property Management Services Limited Excellence Award Grand Pacific Views/ Grand Pacific Heights Kai Shing Management Service Limited Certificate of Merit Pacific Palisades Sino Estates Management Limited Certificate of Merit Dragons Range Kerry Property Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit The Avenue Wise Link Management Limited Small-Scale Residential Property Management Accolade Project Company Grand Award 1 & 3 Ede Road Kerry Property Management Services Limited Grand Award La Vetta Jones Lang LaSalle Management Services Limited Excellence Award Shouson Peak Supreme Management Services Limited-Shouson Peak Management Services Office Certificate of Merit The Summa Kerry Property Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit 8 LaSalle Kerry Property Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit 8 Deep Water Bay Drive New Charm Management Limited

Subsidised Housing Property Management Accolade Project Company Excellence Award Ka Tin Court Urban Property Management Limited Certificate of Merit Lei On Court Kai Shing Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit Kwai Yin Court Urban Property Management Limited

B. Non-Residential Category

Shopping Centre Management Accolade Project Company Excellence Award Yue Man Square Yue Man Square Management Company Limited Excellence Award Harbour North Hong Yip Service Company Limited Certificate of Merit Olympian City Sino Estates Management Limited Certificate of Merit Nina Mall 1 & 2 Chinachem Group- Sources Fame Management Limited Certificate of Merit MOKO Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Office Building Management (Small- & Medium-Scale Office Building) Accolade Project Company Excellence Award W LUXE Kai Shing Management Services Ltd – W LUXE Management Services Office Certificate of Merit New Town Tower Kai Shing Management Services Ltd. (New Town Tower) Certificate of Merit Elite Centre Kai Shing Management Services Limited / Elite Centre Certificate of Merit Nan Fung Tower Nan Fung Property Management

Office Building Management (Large-Scale Office Building) Accolade Project Company Grand Award Exchange Square Hongkong Land (Property Management) Limited Excellence Award Millennium City 5 Kai Shing Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit Grand Century Place Kai Shing Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit Metroplaza Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Industrial & Car Park Building Management Accolade Project Company Excellence Award Wah Luen Industrial Centre Urban Property Management Limited Excellence Award Profit Industrial Building Nan Fung Property Management

Institutional Facility Management Accolade Project Company Excellence Award City Gallery China Overseas Property Services Limited Certificate of Merit West Kowloon Government Offices Urban Property Management Limited

C. Refurbishment / Renovation Category

Refurbishment / Renovation Large-Scale Residential Property Management Accolade Project Company Excellence Award City One Shatin Paramatta Estate Management Limited

Refurbishment / Renovation Medium-Scale Residential Property Management Accolade Project Company Excellence Award Constellation Cove Kerry Property Management Services Limited Certificate of Merit Baguio Villa International Property Management Limited

Refurbishment / Renovation Commercial Property Management Accolade Project Company Excellence Award Grand Millennium Plaza Urban Property Management Limited Certificate of Merit New Town Plaza Kai Shing Management Services Limited

Judging Panel (in alphabetical order of English surnames):

All the nominations of QPFMA 2022 were adjudicated by an esteemed judging panel of 17 industry leaders. They are

Head Juror Sr Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority Jurors Prof Albert P.C. CHAN Dean of Students Associate Director of the Research Institute for Sustainable Urban Development Able Professor in Construction Health and Safety Chair Professor of Construction Engineering and Management The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP Chairman, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee Ms Peggy CHAN Head of Facility Services, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah President, Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Prof HE, Shenjing Head of Department Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong Sr Prof HO Chi Wing, Daniel Associate Dean, Faculty of Design and Environment, THEi Ms Patricia CHENG Yuk Kam President, The Hong Kong Institute of Housing Sr HUNG Chuen Ka, Charles Chairman of Property & Facility Management Division,

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Dr KWONG Tsz Man Senior Advisor and Associate Professor, HKU SPACE Mr LEUNG Kin Man, Stephen Deputy Director, Housing Department, HKSAR Mr PANG Yiu Hung, JP Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSAR Mr POON Yuen Fong, Sanford Vice President The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies Limited Mr TSE Cheong-wo, Edward Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Sr WONG Kwok Leung, Paul Senior Vice-President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Sr Gary YEUNG Man Kai President, Hong Kong Institute of Facility Management Prof YIP Ngai Ming Professor, Department of Public Policy, City University of Hong Kong

For further information of Quality Property and Facility Management Award 2022, please visit www.qpfma.com

Please download the photos of the Presentation Ceremony HERE:

Photo captions

001 – Guest of Honour Ms Winnie HO, JP, Secretary for Housing, Hong Kong SAR Government officiates Quality Property & Facility Management Award 2022 Presentation Ceremony

002 – Dr Edmond CHENG Kam Wah, President of Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies delivers welcome speech

003 – Sr HUNG Chuen Ka, Charles, Chairman of Property & Facility Management Division, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors delivers welcome speech

004 – Prof Johnnie C K CHAN, SBS, BBS, JP, QPFMA 2022 Organising Committee Chairman gives speech

005 – Sr Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP delivers speech as Head Juror of QPFMA 2022

006 – Group Photo

Hashtag: #QPFMA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies

The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Limited (the Association) was founded in January 1990 with the aim of maintaining the standards of professional property management, and to provide its members with the benefit of a representative negotiating body in discussions with government or other bodies relating to the interests, rights, powers and privileges of the members, or other matters of common interest. The Association promotes continuing education to its members and other interested parties, to cooperate with similar organizations to uplift the service standards, while establishing the Codes of Conduct and management procedures to safeguard the owners and public interests. The Association has 99 members who provide quality service for over 70% of the resident units, various commercial buildings, car parks, and private and government facilities in Hong Kong among those that hire property management companies.

About The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. The HKIS has a membership of over 10,000 members, including more than 6,700 professional surveyors. The Institute’s work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

The Institute has an important and responsive consultative role in government policy making particularly on issues affecting the profession. The HKIS has advised the Government on issues such as unauthorized building works, building safety campaign, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems.