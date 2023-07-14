logo
India
Rahul accuses BJP of stealing jobs of youths in MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP first ”stole” an elected government in Madhya Pradesh and is now indulging in ”theft” of employment opportunities and the rights of students in the state.

Protests were staged by youngsters in several parts of the poll-bound state, including in Bhopal and Indore, during the day against alleged irregularities in an exam for recruitment of patwaris (revenue department official) conducted on April 26 by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPSEB). Results were declared in May and June.

Sharing a video of the protests on Twitter, Gandhi said, ”In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has only indulged in theft from the youth. Patwari exam scam, Vyapam scam 2.0 are playing with the future of lakhs of youth of the state.” ”Earlier, the BJP stole the elected government of the people, now it is stealing the rights from students and employment from the youth,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Protests calling for the scrapping of the exam and a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into alleged irregularities were held in front of the Bhopal office of the MPESB, formerly known as the Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam, and at the Indore collectorate.

”Scams have taken place one after the other during the BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh and are still taking place. Patwari exam scam is the latest case. Will the prime minister, who lectures on corruption in every meeting, get an inquiry conducted into this scam playing with the future of the youth?” Congress general secretary in-charged communications Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of shying away from ordering a probe into the recruitment exam.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, ”Once again there are reports of a scam in recruitment under the rule of BJP government of Madhya Pradesh. It is news of bidding in lakhs for getting (government) jobs. Why is the government shying away from ordering a probe into it?”.

With inputs from News18

