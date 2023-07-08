logo
Just in:
IHiS Inks MOU with Microsoft to Deepen Collaboration and Trailblaze Generative AI and Cloud Innovation in Healthcare // Congress Is Approaching State Assembly Elections With More Unity And Better Prospects // Old War Horses – Pawar, Lalu, Nitish – Remain Crucial For 2024 Fight // Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP // No split in NCP, Pawar meeting not official, claims Praful Patel // India Is Witnessing A Unique Case Of Crony Capitalism Based On Corporate-Hindutva Nexus // Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, official says // Dubai Games Fest showcases Dubai spirit // Ruling BJP Gets Battle-Ready For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections // Abdullah bin Zayed, Kosovo Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, UAE provides 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo // MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the participation of prominent international experts // Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023 // Chairman of Ajman Municipality, Israeli Ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation // Ultimate court that of people, asserts Rahul’s counsel // BingX Announces Support for Polygon (MATIC) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork on July 11th, 2023 // Pump Up The Adrenaline With iShopChangi’s Mega Brands Festival — Up To 80% Off Sitewide // Supreme Court To Examine Key Question About Privacy In Upcoming Case // Modi Government Disrupts Employers’ And Workers’ Organisations // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his mother’s passing // Gujarat High Court Has Made A Mockery Of Justice In Rahul Gandhi Case //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP
India
0 likes
67 seen
0 Comments

Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP

rahul gandhi.jpeg 168552386316x9 1

The BJP on Friday welcomed the Gujarat High Court’s decision rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay his conviction in a defamation case, and alleged it is a “chronic habit” of the Congress leader to abuse and defame others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress leader refused to apologise for his ‘Modi surname’ jibe and displayed “irresponsible arrogance”.

If he behaves like this and defames people and institutions, the law will catch up with him, Prasad said, asserting that those claiming that Gandhi’s punishment is harsh should answer as to why he committed such a “harsh” offense. The law has caught up with him, he added.

Prasad noted that there are seven-eight defamation cases against the former Congress president.

It has become a “chronic habit” of Gandhi to abuse and defame eminent people and organisations, the former law minister said, noting the Congress leader has also been accused of insulting a “great patriot” like V D Savarkar and Hindutva organisation RSS.

Rahul Gandhi had to apologise to the Supreme Court for his claims on the Rafale case, but he later attacked a reporter covering his press conference by calling him a BJP spokesperson, Prasad said.

It is his arrogance that he believes he is above the law as he is from the Gandhi family, Prasad said, reiterating the BJP’s stand that the Congress leader insulted backward castes by allegedly linking those with Modi surname to thieves.

“I want to ask the Congress why can’t it control Rahul Gandhi and train him to speak right? When given a chance by the trial court in Surat to apologise, he instead said, ‘I am not Savarkar that I will apologise’. This truly shows the extent of hatred, Rahul has against a great patriot of the country,” he added.

Asked about the comments of some Congress leaders that their party will fight the BJP politically, Prasad said the ruling party is ready to take them on and asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again win the popular support in the coming elections.

He said any insinuation from Congress leaders that the BJP is to blame for Gandhi’s conviction is an insult to the judiciary.

The Gujarat High Court earlier in the day dismissed Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Justice Hemant Prachchhak noted that Gandhi was already facing 10 criminal cases across India, adding that the order of the lower court was “just, proper and legal” in handing over a two-year jail term to Gandhi for his remarks.

There was no reasonable ground to stay the conviction, the high court said.

With inputs from News18

The post Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Dubai Games Fest showcases Dubai spirit // IHiS Inks MOU with Microsoft to Deepen Collaboration and Trailblaze Generative AI and Cloud Innovation in Healthcare // Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘We are hopeful for a new generation that loves reading’ // Old War Horses – Pawar, Lalu, Nitish – Remain Crucial For 2024 Fight // Ultimate court that of people, asserts Rahul’s counsel // Abdullah bin Zayed, Kosovo Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, UAE provides 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo // India Is Witnessing A Unique Case Of Crony Capitalism Based On Corporate-Hindutva Nexus // Ruling BJP Gets Battle-Ready For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections // UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival // No split in NCP, Pawar meeting not official, claims Praful Patel // Gujarat High Court Has Made A Mockery Of Justice In Rahul Gandhi Case // Pump Up The Adrenaline With iShopChangi’s Mega Brands Festival — Up To 80% Off Sitewide // Congress Is Approaching State Assembly Elections With More Unity And Better Prospects // Chairman of Ajman Municipality, Israeli Ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation // MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the participation of prominent international experts // Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP // Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign // BingX Announces Support for Polygon (MATIC) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork on July 11th, 2023 // Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023 // Centre Defaming Mamata Government, Erecting Administrative Hurdles //