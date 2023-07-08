logo
Just in:
MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the participation of prominent international experts // President meets with former classmates, their families // Old War Horses – Pawar, Lalu, Nitish – Remain Crucial For 2024 Fight // TCL Launches AAT Inverter+ Refrigerators in Philippines as Part of “Health Is Premium” Campaign // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 08 Jul 2023 // Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign // Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, official says // No split in NCP, Pawar meeting not official, claims Praful Patel // Ultimate court that of people, asserts Rahul’s counsel // Abdullah bin Zayed, Kosovo Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, UAE provides 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo // Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023 // UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival // India Is Witnessing A Unique Case Of Crony Capitalism Based On Corporate-Hindutva Nexus // Supreme Court To Examine Key Question About Privacy In Upcoming Case // IHiS Inks MOU with Microsoft to Deepen Collaboration and Trailblaze Generative AI and Cloud Innovation in Healthcare // Chairman of Ajman Municipality, Israeli Ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation // Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP // Ruling BJP Gets Battle-Ready For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections // Dubai Games Fest showcases Dubai spirit // Gujarat High Court Has Made A Mockery Of Justice In Rahul Gandhi Case //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaAaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign
India
0 likes
70 seen
0 Comments

Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign

talk of separating mumbai from maharashtra is oppns poll propaganda says cm shinde 1

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that CM Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign.

Speaking to ANI on the rumoured upheaval in the Shinde-led Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray said, “I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change in the government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief minister Shinde Shinde has, however, stressed that Ajit Pawar’s entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.

Ajit Pawar has himself said that it was Sharad Pawar who had wanted an alliance with the BJP in the past….in 2017, 2019 but did a U-turn later,” Shinde told DD News in an interview.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai.

Shinde tweeted about the meeting and said the two leaders discussed farm loans in Nashik district, the issues of local residents in the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai, and the reduction of house prices by state agency CIDCO.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joined the Shinde-faction of the party in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

With inputs from News18

The post Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Dubai Games Fest showcases Dubai spirit // Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘We are hopeful for a new generation that loves reading’ // Old War Horses – Pawar, Lalu, Nitish – Remain Crucial For 2024 Fight // Centre Defaming Mamata Government, Erecting Administrative Hurdles // IHiS Inks MOU with Microsoft to Deepen Collaboration and Trailblaze Generative AI and Cloud Innovation in Healthcare // Chairman of Ajman Municipality, Israeli Ambassador discuss enhancing cooperation // Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023 // Modi Government Disrupts Employers’ And Workers’ Organisations // Congress Is Approaching State Assembly Elections With More Unity And Better Prospects // Pump Up The Adrenaline With iShopChangi’s Mega Brands Festival — Up To 80% Off Sitewide // Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, official says // Gujarat High Court Has Made A Mockery Of Justice In Rahul Gandhi Case // Ultimate court that of people, asserts Rahul’s counsel // Abdullah bin Zayed, Kosovo Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, UAE provides 25 million euros to establish a new hospital for children in Kosovo // No split in NCP, Pawar meeting not official, claims Praful Patel // President meets with former classmates, their families // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 08 Jul 2023 // UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival // Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of Aladdin Project // Rahul Gandhi has chronic habit to defame others: BJP //