Aaditya Thackeray claims Shinde asked to resign

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that CM Eknath Shinde has been asked to resign.

Speaking to ANI on the rumoured upheaval in the Shinde-led Sena-BJP-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government in Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray said, “I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change in the government.”

Chief minister Shinde Shinde has, however, stressed that Ajit Pawar’s entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.

Ajit Pawar has himself said that it was Sharad Pawar who had wanted an alliance with the BJP in the past….in 2017, 2019 but did a U-turn later,” Shinde told DD News in an interview.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai.

Shinde tweeted about the meeting and said the two leaders discussed farm loans in Nashik district, the issues of local residents in the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai, and the reduction of house prices by state agency CIDCO.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joined the Shinde-faction of the party in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.