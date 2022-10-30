logo
India
Rahul Gandhi is a ‘Shiv Bhakt’, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a ‘Shiv Bhakt’. Gehlot was in the Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district for the unveiling of a 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva, which is claimed to be the world’s tallest.

The “Viswas Swaroopam” statue was inaugurated by him along with preacher Morari Bapu and Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi.

“After 10 years, the magnificent statue got ready. I understand that Shiv Bhakts across the country will be very happy today,” Gehlot told reporters. “Do you know that our Rahul Gandhi Ji is also a Shiv Bhakt. You can understand who can be the person who reveres Lord Shiva. I am happy that the statue got ready,” he said.

The statue, nearly 45 km from Udaipur city, has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan.

A series of religious, spiritual and cultural events will be held for nine days from October 29 to November 6 after the inauguration of the statue. Murari Bapu will also recite Ram Katha.

Built on a hill of 51 bighas, the statue is styled in a posture of meditation and is said to be visible from 20 km away. The statue is also clearly visible at night as it has been illuminated with special lights.

