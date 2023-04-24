logo
India
Rahul gets relief as Patna HC stays lower court order

In a temporary relief of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case for his ‘Modi-surname’ remark, the Patna High Court on Monday stayed the order of a lower court asking the Congress leader to appear before the Patna MP/MLA court on Tuesday to present his case.

Rahul Gandhi’s counsel said that all lower court proceedings have stayed till May 15 as the matter is already under trial in Surat court.

A lower court of Patna had asked the Congress leader to appear on April 12  in a plea case by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

“Against that order of the lower court, Rahul Gandhi filed a petition to quash the order in High Court. The court has asked me to keep my argument on this matter,” said SD Sanjay, Advocate, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s counsel.

