Rahul repeats attacks against PM for Adani links

Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister over his alleged link with business tycoon Gautam Adani, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the PM “thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn’t realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi.”

In a no holds barred attack on the PM, the former Congress president also accused Modi of “directly insulting” him in the Lok Sabha.

“He says why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru. So the Prime Minister of the country directly insults me. But his words were not taken off the record,” Gandhi said, criticising the decision of expunging certain portions of his speech linking the Prime Minister with Adani.

Recalling the speech he had made in Parliament recently in which he had raised certain matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group of companies, Gandhi, addressing a public gathering in his constituency, said he was asked to show proof with regard to what he had said but the Prime Minister will be forced to face the power of truth.

“All you had to do was look at my face, when I was speaking (in Lok Sabha) and look at his (Modi) face, while he was speaking. Look at how many times, he drank water, how his hands were shaking, when he was drinking water and you will understand everything”, the Wayanad MP said.

Criticising the decision to expunge his speech made during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, he said, “I have written to the Speaker with every single point they have removed and supporting proof.” He said in his speech in the Lower House, he did not use any bad or abusive language but only pointed to the link between Modi and Adani.

“After my speech, most of it (speech) was edited out and was not allowed to go on record in Parliament… I don’t expect that my words will be allowed to go on record,” the Congress leader said, addressing the gathering at Meenangadi here.

The Congress leader targeted Modi during his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after successfully completing around 4000 km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Escalating his attacks on the PM’s alleged link with Adani, he said, “Modi thinks that he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. He doesn’t realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi”.

“It doesn’t matter whether he is Prime Minister of India, whether he has all the (investigating) agencies… because the truth is not on his side. And one day, he will be forced to face his truth”, the Wayanad MP said.

He urged the Congress workers to see the speech he had made in Lok Sabha as it is important to understand what is going on in the country and the “nexus between the Prime Minister and Adani”.

The former Congress chief alleged that Adani emerged world’s second wealthiest businessman from the 609th position in 2014.

With inputs from News18