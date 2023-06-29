Rahul to meet Manipur ethnic strife victims during 2-day visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Manipur on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at assessing the prevailing violence in the state, which has persisted for nearly 55 days.

On his visit, Gandhi wants to familiarize himself with the ground reality of the situation and interact with various stakeholders during his visit.

As per his tentative schedule, Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Imphal Airport via a charter flight at approximately 11 am.

From there, he will proceed directly to Churachandpur by road to meet with Kuki Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the displaced people residing in relief camps.

After returning from Churachandpur, he will visit different relief camps in the Bishnupur district and spend the night at Moirang.

The following morning, he will visit various relief centers in Imphal and hold meetings with representatives from different communities, including Meetei, Meetei-Pangal, and Naga, at Hotel Imphal.

Before departing for Delhi in the afternoon, Rahul Gandhi is expected to engage with the media at Congress Bhawan in Imphal.

The President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), K. Meghachandra, stated that the AICC president planned his visit after receiving security clearance from the Home Ministry.

Meghachandra further explained that due to time constraints, Rahul Gandhi would not be able to visit Moreh and Kangpokpi, which have been affected by violence during the ongoing unrest. However, he intends to meet the displaced people from Moreh at the relief camps in Imphal.

The primary objective of Rahul Gandhi’s visit is to empathize with the people of Manipur, particularly those who have been displaced, and convey a message of peace.

Meghachandra clarified that currently, there are no plans for Rahul Gandhi to meet with state government representatives, the governor, or any government officials.

With inputs from News18