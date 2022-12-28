Rahul tweets message to PM after mother hospitalised

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared a heart-warming message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose 99-year-old mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat earlier in the day.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said he supports the PM in this difficult time and prayed for a quick recovery for his mother.

“The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” he tweeted in Hindi.

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है।मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where PM Narendra Modi’s mother has been hospitalised said earlier on Tuesday that her condition was stable. Security around the hospital has been beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

Over the years, PM Modi has shared several heartwarming photos of him seeking birthday blessings from his mother. Earlier this year, he penned an emotional letter as Heeraben Modi completed 99 years and entered her 100th year.

Recalling his childhood with Hiraba, PM Modi shared how his mother’s small efforts reflected bigger changes.

“During the rains, our roof would leak, and the house would flood. Mother would place buckets and utensils below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, Mother would be a symbol of resilience. You will be surprised to know that she’d use this water for the next few days. What better example than this of water conservation! (sic),” he has written in a blog.

“My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers,” he added in the blog post, which was made available in several regional languages besides Hindi and English.