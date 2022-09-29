logo
India
Rahul yatra to enter Tamil Nadu today at end of Kerala phase

Accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. The foot march — which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara here — would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.

According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car.

The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days. The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from News18

The post Rahul yatra to enter Tamil Nadu today at end of Kerala phase first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Comments

