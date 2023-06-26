Raja discounts AAP stand as hindrance to opposition unity

With the Aam Aadmi Party striking a discordant note over the Patna meeting, CPI general secretary D Raja has said it was “not a setback” for Opposition unity and asserted that as independent political parties, there can be “small angularities” on certain matters but those were being overcome.

He also said that the leadership of the Opposition bloc was not an issue for now but the BJP was raising such matters as it was afraid of the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In an interview with PTI after the crucial meeting of 15 Opposition parties here, Raja stressed that the secular democratic parties that have come together are capable of taking a decision on any issue “collectively”.

Raja also termed TMC leader Mamata Banerjee’s participation in the deliberations and speaking openly after that as “a positive sign”.

Asked if the next step for the Opposition bloc would be to finalise seat sharing and a common agenda, he said the Opposition parties have told the people of this country through the press conference that they are all together and have the resolve to defeat the BJP to save the nation and Constitution.

“The other follow-up actions will be discussed, we will cross the bridge when it comes,” he told PTI at the Communist Party of India (CPI) office here.

Asked if the Aam Aadmi Party’s skipping of the press conference after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the meeting is a setback for Opposition unity, Raja said, “I don’t think it is a setback. In fact, in a way it is positive also, one should take it like that because we are all independent political parties, there can be small angularities on certain issues…but we are overcoming those and we have agreed to come together.”

“We all understand that the country is passing through challenges and the Constitution, democracy, secularism and diversity of the country are all under attack,” he alleged.

He said all secular democratic parties are in agreement and have expressed their resolve that they will fight together to defeat BJP in the elections in 2024.

Asked about the statement AAP issued in which the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit said it will be difficult for it to attend future meetings of opposition parties where the Congress is a participant, Raja said he had not read their statement and does not want to speculate on it.

“What I understand is that they were present at the meeting till the very end and due to their travel commitments, they left,” the CPI leader said.

Raja said he was “very hopeful and optimistic” that all non-BJP secular parties will come together to defeat the BJP in 2024.

