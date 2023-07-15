logo
Roma Spider Marks the Return of the Soft Top Ferrari Convertible // Opposition Parties Second Conclave At Bengaluru Has To Take The Unity To The Higher Level // Arch Motorcycles' 1s Straddles Between Café Racer and Cruiser // Little Car Company Made a Full-size Version of the Tamiya Wild One RC Car from the 80s // France natural partner in India's progress, declares Modi // BJP Leadership Has Taken Up The Opposition Challenge In 2024 Polls With All Seriousness // Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sustainable environment // Bybit Trading Bots Smash All-Time-High On the Back of XRP-Led Rally // Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager // Christopher Eubanks Named Winner of the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Award at Wimbledon 2023 // Philippine's Zack Tabudlo and South Africa's Nasty C Team Up to Release New Single "Fallin'" With COKE STUDIO™ // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 15 Jul 2023 // TMC decries Shah's remarks on panchayat poll violence // Kia EV9 is Way More Than Just an Electric Telluride // Bengal BJP seeks governor's intervention to restore order // Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood // BJP-RSS Have Sinister Designs Behind Bringing Uniform Civil Code Again // France And USA Are Engaged In A Bitter Fight Over Indian Defence Sector Market // Mercedes-Benz Keeps the Two-door Coupe Alive with the New CLE for 2024 // Renowned Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung and Virologist David Ho initiate Global Pandemic Research Alliance //
India
Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager

after karnataka loss bjp to change strategy for rajasthan madhya pradesh

The opposition BJP on Friday created uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the murder of a teenager in Karauli district and demanded a statement from the government.

As soon as the House assembled at 1.15 pm after the special address of President Droupadi Murmu, Speaker CP Joshi took up the listed business.

At the same time, the BJP stormed into the well.

The speaker said the opposition has the right to raise public issues but it has to be done under rules. He said the House runs by the rules.

Joshi said he will use all his rights as the Speaker if anything was imposed on him by the opposition.

Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the intention of the opposition legislators was not to disturb the House but they were agitated over the Todabhim (Karauli) incident.

Rathore demanded a statement from the state government over the issue. However, the speaker rejected the demand saying, “Not now”.

The body of the 18-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and attacked with acid before murder, was found in a well in Karauli district on Thursday.

Opposition BJP leaders, including MP Kirodi Lal Meena, are sitting on a dharna there.

With inputs from News18

The post Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager first appeared on IPA Newspack.

