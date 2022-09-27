logo
India
Rajnath says PoK issue should have been settled in 1971

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that decision on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should have been taken during 1971 war between India and the neighbouring country.

The defence minister said this while addressing a function to honour martyrs’ families at Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district.

“We have recently marked the Golden Jubilee of victory of 1971 war. The 1971 war will be remembered in the history as the war fought for the humanity instead of property, possession or power,” Singh said.

“There is only one regret. The decision on PoK should have been taken at that time itself,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Rajnath says PoK issue should have been settled in 1971 first appeared on IPA Newspack.



