Asian News by Media-Outreach
Rare Trader creates professional training to dispel myths Gold investment may become a new market trend for safe-haven

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 June 2023 – As the banking crisis in the US intensifies in recent months, gold has become a popular investment choice in East Asia. Rare Trader, a veteran investment education provider, has been working hard to revolutionize this misconception and has decided to launch a new online investment training course in the second half of 2023, in the hope that more people will be properly informed about the concept of gold investment and be prepared to hedge against a possible global economic downturn this year.
Rare Trader’s Investment Course

Given the increased volatility in the international financial markets since last year, market sentiment has shifted towards safe-haven investment instruments, with gold being one of the most popular choices. However, gold investments have been relatively less popular among Hong Kong people in recent years, and this is due to misconceptions about gold investments. The root of the problem is that in Hong Kong and other Asian countries such as Malaysia and Taiwan, there have been instances where brokers have induced investors to agree to authorize brokers to operate their accounts through trading “Loco London Gold ” and then speculate wildly to earn commissions, causing investors to suffer losses.

To avoid this trend, Rare Trader, an investment education provider, reminds investors to adopt the right attitude when entering the market and not to entrust their investment operations to third parties. According to the institute, gold is the most heavily traded market in the world, and its charts are logical and reflect the market’s investment trends, so it takes a long period of study and analysis to gain insights. Rare Trader urges the public not to think that “gold investment” is like “London Gold”, as the latter is a non-physical form of market trading that originated in London, hence the name, and to avoid falling prey to the Loco London Gold scams that have repeatedly occurred in Hong Kong in the past.

Since its inception in 2017, Rare Trader has been providing training to students and companies from all walks of life through videos, live broadcasts and blog posts on various social media platforms, attracting over 1,500 students. This year, he was awarded the “Outstanding Investment Analysis Teaching Award” by an industry body as a token of appreciation. In the face of the uncertain global economic outlook, Rare Trader will launch a new online course in the second half of the year, to correct misconceptions and enable more people to understand the practicalities of real investment, as well as guiding students to prepare for the potential risks of asset devaluation in Hong Kong or Asia, so that too many people in the community do not make fatal mistakes in their haste to enter the market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

