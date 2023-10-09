logo
HomeIndia PoliticsRaut says every segment of society favours caste survey
India Politics
0 likes

Raut says every segment of society favours caste survey

sanjay raut shiv sena 168008571616x9 1

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said caste survey is the need of the hour and claimed every segment of society in the country as well as the opposition INDIA bloc were in favour of it. The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar recently announced results of its caste survey, which showed that 84 pr cent of the state’s population belong to backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The caste survey took place in Bihar, it will happen in Rajasthan and there is demand for it in Maharashtra as well. Caste survey is the need of the hour and all sections of society and the INDIA alliance are in favour of it,” Raut told reporters. Speaking on the ’wagh nakh’, the tiger claw-shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, that the Maharashtra government has said will be brought to the state from the United Kingdom, Raut said even descendants of the legendary warrior-king have doubts on its authenticity.

”It may belong to that era. But we have tremendous respect for it. The Bharatiya Janata Party is indulging in emotional politics. People will use the wagh nakh to attack the Eknath Shinde government in the elections,” he claimed. To a query on BJP president JP Nadda criticising regional parties, Raut said, ”How did the NDA happen? All parties are regional. The BJP will also become a regional party in some time. There are 12 states where the BJP is not present.” The country’s politics will run on the strength of regional parties in 2024, he said, adding Nadda must not forget the National Democratic Alliance government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee got formed with the help of such parties.

With inputs from News18

The post Raut says every segment of society favours caste survey first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme // Infobip launches Experiences a new product with ChatGPT technology to revolutionize customer experience // Rajasthan welfare boards for castes, communities // Amazon Singapore unveils line-up of biggest deals for its first-ever Prime Big Deal Days // Wizz Air celebrates arrival of new aircraft // Cong attributes Ladakh victory to Rahul’s Bharat Yatra // Orion Capital Asia announces first closing of its third secured direct lending fund // UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developments // Tim Hortons achieves milestone with over 300 stores in GCC, India // Brands see higher conversion rates from personalized emails // UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority is to end violence and protect civilian population // Raut says every segment of society favours caste survey // A Tunisian Party Evolves From Islamism To Muslim Democracy // Brazil deforestation down 57% in September // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 09 Oct 2023 // Earth sustains key temp threshold for record number of days // Israeli, Hamas fight intensifies, hundreds killed // Conservatives At Crossroads Before 2025 Election // Cong condemns ‘brutal attack’, calls for dialogue // Govt-Opposition Panel To Counter ED Probe Into Kerala Coop Sector //