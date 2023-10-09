logo
HomeIndia PoliticsIsrael-Hamas war triggers political battle in India
India Politics
0 likes

Israel-Hamas war triggers political battle in India

cu9h2nbg israel afp 625x300 07 October 23

The Israel-Palestine War has triggered a ‘political war’ in India, with the BJP citing how the “country is safe” under the Narendra Modi government compared to the UPA days when terror attacks and bomb blasts were common. The Congress, in turn, listed out over 30 “terror attacks” since 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The war in the Middle East and the stand of Indian political parties has highlighted the trouble related to political alignments and ideologies of the constituents, who are part of the INDIA alliance.

Hours after the Modi government extended its support and solidarity for Israel post the attack and infiltration by Hamas ‘terrorist’ groups from the Gaza strip, Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of CPM, talked of ‘Israeli aggression’ of the ‘most Right-wing government’. Congress came up with a careful statement, condemning the violence against Israel but supporting the Palestinian cause.

The BJP has been quick to advise the INDIA alliance to take a cue from the Opposition in Israel which has fully backed the Israel PM’s counter-attack on Palestine. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Opposition in Israel put the nation first “but our opposition says ‘Modi Virodh me Nation Virodh’ is okay… questions surgical strikes, Balakot and even gives clean chit to Pakistan on terror attacks.”

BJP leaders also took on the Congress tweet on over 30 terror attacks since 2014, citing strong steps like ‘surgical strikes’ undertaken in response to any misadventures from Pakistan.

The current controversy comes after Congress had to recently politically handle Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

“Sitaram Yechury has expressed his opinion which is okay with all of us. Every constituent of INDIA bloc has its own ideologies and political alignment. We cannot control them,” said a senior Congress leader on Yechury’s statement on the Israel-Palestine war which may soon be on BJP’s target for being out of line with the country’s stand.

“Strongly condemn these attacks and counter-attacks in the Gaza Strip of Palestine. UN must ensure the rights of the Palestinian people for a Home Land, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal occupation of Palestine lands & implementation of UNSC resolution of a two-nation solution,” said Yechury. He expressed his alignment towards the Palestinian cause, mentioning the death figures on the Palestinian side in his statement, but he remained silent on the long list of casualties in Israel due to the attack.

The statement by Congress followed later and was a ‘careful’ one, said political observers. Congress in its statement condemned “the brutal attacks on the people of Israel”. But it also maintained that the party had always believed that “the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop”. No other constituents of INDIA have reacted.

The Politburo of CPM later issued a statement, saying it condemned the attacks and counter-attacks between Hamas and the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip of Palestine.

With inputs from News18

The post Israel-Hamas war triggers political battle in India first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Govt-Opposition Panel To Counter ED Probe Into Kerala Coop Sector // Chairman Chen Zhi and Prince Holding Group Receive Top Honors at Global Brands Awards // Cong MLA joins BJP in poll-bound MP // Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme // Israeli, Hamas fight intensifies, hundreds killed // Orion Capital Asia announces first closing of its third secured direct lending fund // Protest erupts over CBI raids against TMC leaders // First Group’s family of restaurants offer rich fare // Earth sustains key temp threshold for record number of days // 48% of APAC C-suite admit current business transformations aren’t working, and only 51% effectively operate regeneratively – Kearney // Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments // UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Israel, and Canada to discuss regional developments // Israel-Hamas war triggers political battle in India // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 09 Oct 2023 // A Tunisian Party Evolves From Islamism To Muslim Democracy // Tim Hortons achieves milestone with over 300 stores in GCC, India // Brands see higher conversion rates from personalized emails // Swachhata Campaign Of Prime Minister Has Given A New Look To Govt Buildings // Amazon Singapore unveils line-up of biggest deals for its first-ever Prime Big Deal Days // Cong condemns ‘brutal attack’, calls for dialogue //