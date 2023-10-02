Reaching Out To The Region, TECHCOMBANK Stands Among “Best Workplaces In Asia 2023” As Awarded By Great Place To Work

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 28 September 2023 –, Techcombank has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as the first and only Vietnamese bank to secure a place in the esteemed “Best Workplaces in Asia 2023” list. This honor was bestowed by the renowned organization, Great Place To Work® (GPTW) – a global authority on workplace culture, founded in 1990 in the United States. In May 2023, Techcombank had also received the highest ranking for “Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2023”.

This result is a testament to Techcombank’s relentless efforts on its 30-year journey of development, which has been fuelled by its strong investment in people.

Great Place To Work® has released its prestigious 2023 Best Workplaces in Asia™ list, based on an extensive survey of 2.1 million employees across Asia and the Middle East. The survey assessed key factors that contribute to exceptional workplaces for all, as well as the impact of workplace programs on 5.9 million employees in the region. Notably, the companies featured on this list have demonstrated remarkable employee engagement, with over 90% of their workforce expressing motivation and a strong desire to remain with the organization for the long haul. This is significantly higher than the industry average of 58%.

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, shared: “Best Workplaces in Asia” award demonstrates the value of investing in an organization’s human capital and creating an enabling working environment where everyone can shine and thrive.”

Techcombank’s remarkable journey to this achievement has been fuelled by its substantial investments in talent, a core strategic pillar alongside data and digitalization. The bank’s commitment to nurturing and retaining its workforce is evident through its continuous introduction of innovative initiatives, aimed at inspiring employees to reach their full potential and providing them with competitive compensation packages. Notably, Techcombank has implemented a comprehensive approach to human resource development, aligning salary and welfare structures with individual career roadmaps and job architecture.

Techcombank’s HR policy also offers employees additional benefits that contribute to a positive well-being. For instance, employees are granted the opportunity to enjoy a day off on their birthdays, or able to work an inclusive environment where Techcombank employees can have open dialogues with managers through periodic events such as Tea Talk or Leader Talk, encouraging meaningful interactions and knowledge sharing. One highly valued program is the “An Cu” financial solution, designed to alleviate the financial burden associated with home buying. This initiative has been well-received by employees, as it provides a sense of security and fosters long-term commitment to the bank. By actively engaging employees and addressing their financial needs, Techcombank cultivates a loyal and motivated workforce.

Techcombank’s journey in 2022 and the first half of 2023 marks a significant turning point for the bank as it solidifies its position as a leader in the industry. The bank’s successful “Overseas Talent Roadshows” held in key financial and technology hubs such as Singapore, the UK, the US, and Australia attracted talented Vietnamese individuals who are eager to contribute to their homeland’s digital transformation in the banking sector.

Nikki Dang My Quyen, Techcombank’s Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “Being the first and only Vietnamese bank to be honored in the Asian rankings is truly an important and proud cornerstone in our three-decade journey of further improving our high-calibre workforce, and creating a high-trust working environment. With the many prestigious awards that we got, we are gradually building our reputation as “one of the region’s leading banks.”

This is not the first time the bank has received prestigious regional and international HR awards. Most recently, Techcombank was honored among the “Best Workplaces in Asia 2023 – Best Company to Work for in Asia” for three consecutive years, organized by HRAA. Furthermore, Techcombank has been recognized with esteemed awards such as “Employer of The Year – Banking” and “Achievement in HR Technology” from the renowned Stevie Awards 2023. The achievement of these prestigious HR awards is a testament to Techcombank’s efforts in investing in its talents, and it also uplifts a Vietnamese bank on its quest to be on par with its regional peers.

(**) “Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, founded in 1990 in the United States with over 30 years of experience in research and employee experience surveys. Since 1992, Great Place to Work® has been the data-driven entity behind Fortune World’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list. Through a rigorous methodology, Great Place to Work® recognizes companies with a culture of trust, care, and support for employees to achieve high performance”

About Techcombank

Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint-stock Bank (Techcombank), with the vision of “Change Banking, Change Lives”, is one of the largest joint-stock banks in Vietnam, and one of the leading banks in Asia. Pursuing a customer-centric strategy, Techcombank currently offers a wide range of financial solutions and banking services to more than 12.2 million retail and corporate customers, through a nationwide network of branches and transaction outlets and market-leading digital banking. Techcombank’s ecosystem approach and partnerships across key economic sectors are considered “game changers” in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. The bank’s shares are listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) under the ticker TCB.

Recognized for its performance excellence and innovation, Techcombank has received the following awards in 2023: