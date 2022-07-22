Real Madrid Summer Transfers 2022

With the summer transfer window opening on 10th June, teams all over the world are about to get real busy trying to strengthen their squads. While some have already signed their dream players others are waiting for the market to open. Some big names like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe have already made up their minds while others like Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski are still undecided. Sports betting enthusiasts will benefit greatly from https://www.telecomasia.net/sports-betting/reviews/1xbet/mobile-app/. So, check this out right now!

It is only expected that the biggest club in the world would look to add some fresh talent to their squad. With the likes of Benzema, Modric, Kroos and Casemiro aging the Spanish giants will be looking for worthy substitutions. One of them was obviously Mbappe, who would have fit in nicely as a right-winger and later on a like for like replacement for the charismatic Benzema. His was probably the biggest decision till now when in a shocking late change of plans he decided to stay at PSG instead of switching to Real Madrid which was a highly anticipated move since the last summer window. The Madrid fans were furious, taking to social media to express their displeasure. But that was but a minor setback as the club went on to win the UEFA Champion’s League which added to their transfer funds quite generously. And with highly paid players like Marcelo and Bale leaving the club this summer Florentino Perez looks to free up some more funds to buy players. The club has already signed Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea, who is considered a world-class centre back. Madrid would hope that this fixes their problems at the back, which has looked shaky the entire season. They also recently extended the contract of Luka Modric for one year. The negotiations were faster than ever as the little Croatian always wanted to stay at Madrid. The most recent addition to the Real Madrid roster is that of Aurelien Tchouameni. The French youngster was being considered the brightest midfield prospect on the market this time. Although the club has not officially announced the signing yet, many noted football journalists have declared that the deal is already done. Tchouameni would leave Monaco for 80 million pounds plus 20 million add-ons. After having bought Camavinga last season (who had a dream run in the UCL) and already having someone like Valverde in the team, the RMA midfield looks really formidable.

Long time veteran Marcelo will bid the club a tearful farewell after becoming the most decorated player in Real Madrid history with 25 trophies. Gareth Bale, having won 5 UCL trophies here will also be leaving the club, along with Asensio and Isco. This gave rise to rumours of Raheem Sterling being pursued by the Los Blancos. But whoever arrives might not get much game time with Rodrygo being in such fine touch. According to rumours Reece James is also being pursued as backup for the aging Carvajal it that is a long shot at best as Chelsea will not want to lose two of their trusted backs at a go.

