Remote Peering Revolutionises Connectivity Across West Africa

West African businesses and digital service providers are reaping the benefits of remote peering, which is rapidly transforming the region’s internet connectivity landscape. As the continent’s digital economy expands, the demand for fast, reliable, and affordable access to online services is driving the adoption of innovative solutions.

At the heart of this transformation is TelCables Nigeria, a key player in West Africa’s digital infrastructure. A subsidiary of Angola Cables, TelCables has been instrumental in reducing the cost of connectivity by offering extensive remote peering partnerships, allowing operators to bypass costly international transit routes. This shift not only lowers latency but also provides more affordable, efficient, and robust services to consumers across the continent.

Israel Ogboi, Pre-Sales Engineer for TelCables Nigeria, highlighted the significance of these peering partnerships ahead of the African Peering and Interconnected Forum in Lagos, Nigeria. “Remote peering is a powerful tool that enhances digital connectivity, particularly in West Africa, where the demand for affordable access to digital services is high,” Ogboi said. He added that TelCables has been at the forefront of offering businesses, content providers, and service operators seamless, low-latency connectivity to numerous Internet Exchange Points both within Africa and globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

By integrating these efficient connections, TelCables is enabling operators to cut down on the reliance on international routes, which are traditionally more expensive and less efficient. “This approach ensures faster access to the internet and a significant improvement in the quality of services provided to consumers,” Ogboi noted. He further explained that the solution not only benefits service providers but also boosts the region’s digital economy by ensuring access to essential services such as e-commerce, financial services, and cloud applications.

One of the primary drivers behind this transformation is the company’s Network as a Service offering. NaaS gives African enterprises and consumers quicker, more seamless access to digital services that are crucial for economic development. From online streaming platforms to essential business applications, NaaS ensures that the infrastructure to support these services is in place.

This increased access is critical in light of Africa’s growing digital economy, which has seen a surge in demand for internet connectivity. As businesses increasingly rely on cloud applications and digital services, the need for a robust, affordable, and reliable internet infrastructure becomes more urgent. The role of remote peering, as exemplified by TelCables, has thus become an essential part of the continent’s digital transformation.

AfPIF 2025, one of Africa’s most prominent gatherings of Internet service providers, data centre operators, and regional carriers, is expected to showcase the role of connectivity solutions like remote peering in facilitating business growth. For TelCables, the event serves as an important platform to discuss strategies for expanding regional interconnectivity, strengthening internet infrastructure, and improving access to global content. Ogboi noted that the company’s role in connecting West Africa to international networks has been pivotal in driving growth for the region’s digital ecosystem.

“Our participation in AfPIF provides us with a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders and discuss the evolving digital needs of the region,” Ogboi said. “As we continue to develop our remote peering capabilities, we are committed to driving down the cost of internet services and ensuring faster, more reliable access to digital content for businesses and consumers alike.”