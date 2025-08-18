logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Macaron AI, the World’s First Personal Agent, Officially Launches, Ushering in the Era of Experience AI

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2025 – Macaron AI, the world’s first Personal Agent, has officially launched, a category-defining AI product that reimagines how artificial intelligence fits into daily life, not just work faster.

Macaron AI marks a pivotal shift from productivity AI to what experts now call Experience AI—It is a companion that understands your personality, preferences, and habits to support daily life. By modeling your tastes, history, and goals, it can analyze conversations in real time and instantly create personalized mini-apps, streamlining and enhancing everyday routines.

Technology Beyond Prompts
Macaron AI introduces a new architecture built on agentic memory. Unlike prompt-based systems, its memory is trained through reinforcement learning (RL) to autonomously retrieve, summarize, and update user context across sessions. Each interaction begins with a specialized memory token, enabling Macaron AI to remember not just what was said, but who the user is.

ADVERTISEMENT

This innovation allows Macaron AI to generate and maintain large-scale outputs—such as personalized mini-apps exceeding 100,000 lines of code—while preserving coherence and context. It also sets a new benchmark in efficiency, training a 671B-parameter model with just 48 H100 GPUs. By applying RL to both reasoning and memory, Macaron AI achieves scalable, consistent, and deeply personalized performance.

Trained to Evolve, Designed to Care
Macaron doesn’t offer “future you only watch” like a tech demo.

It delivers:
On-demand generation of real tools that respond instantly to individual needs
Ongoing relationship-building based on memory
Interactions designed to guide behavioral change

All of this is powered by RL training and Deep Memory, the foundation of a truly usable Personal Agent.

Crucially, these tools require no coding or complex setup. Macaron can instantly generate custom “mini-apps” for each user, building small, high-precision applications or tools in as little as 15 minutes.

This marks a major departure from the one-size-fits-all assistant model — Macaron is a memory bank, a programmer, and a companion that grows into whatever is needed to enrich a user’s life.

Redefining the AI Landscape
Macaron AI redefines what AI can be—not just a tool for work, but a companion for life. As the first true Personal Agent of the Experience AI era, it positions Macaron AI at the forefront of a new standard.
Hashtag: #MacaronAI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
India LIVE
Buzz | Arabian Post
World
Biz Tech
Investment Insights by Nigel
Just in:
US leads the charge in Saudi Arabia’s greenfield investments // Musk Steps Back from Political Party Plans to Prioritise Business Focus // UAE Funds Transfer System Records AED9.5 Trillion in 2025 // U.S. Report Exposes Ongoing Rights Abuses in Zimbabwe // Dubai Becomes Permanent Hub for Global Wealth // Dubai anticipates surge in millionaire residents amid luxury property boom // Vingroup awarded first-class labor order for outstanding achievements in developing the National Exhibition Fair Center // Pakistan Imposes Ban on Gambling, Forex, and Data-Collecting Apps // Trump Family Acquires ALT5 Sigma for $15 Billion // Backpack Exchange Introduces Daily Proof of Reserves Verification // FDA Issues Warning on Radioactive Contaminated Shrimp Brand // JAM OFF 2025 Returns To Singapore With Star-Studded Line-Up In The Prelude To Singapore’s Race Weekend // US Leads Greenfield FDI in Saudi Arabia for 2025 // Dubai Unveils ‘One Freezone Passport’ for Seamless Expansion // BigScoots Partners with Memberful to Boost Hosting Services // AIA Singapore partners with Mount Alvernia to deliver sustainable, quality, and cost-effective healthcare solutions // Singapore Ride-Hailing Fares Surge to Unbelievable Levels // Over 500 Runners Conquer AlUla’s Harsh Desert Terrain // Kerala Aviation Summit Opens in Kochi with Focus on Growth // India Reduces Russian Oil Imports, Increases US Supply in 2023 //