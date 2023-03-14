Rihanna, Ariana Debose and Halle Bailey Shine in De Beers Jewellers at The 95th Academy Awards

From left to right: Ariana Debose, Rihanna and Halle Bailey in De Beers Jewellers

LOS ANGELES, US – Media OutReach – 14 March 2023 – De Beers natural and responsibly sourced diamonds shined on Rihanna, Ariana DeBose and Halle Bailey at the 95annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, honouring the finest achievements of film.

Rihanna, dripping in layers of classic diamond pieces, dazzled during her performance of her Oscar nominated song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ariana DeBose, who presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role after her historic 2022 win, was radiant in edgy diamond ear climbers.

Halle Bailey shined in a diamond necklace from De Beers’ The Alchemist of Light High Jewellery collection featuring a 20.57 carat diamond as she proudly debuted a new trailer for her highly anticipated live action version of The Little Mermaid.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers’ 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 37 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

