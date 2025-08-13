logo
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Robinhood’s New Listings Propel Floki Inu and Ondo Finance into the Spotlight

Robinhood has added Floki Inu and Ondo Finance to its cryptocurrency offerings, granting both tokens access to the platform’s 25 million-strong user base. This strategic move has led to significant price surges for both assets, highlighting a growing interest in diverse crypto projects.

Floki Inu, once known primarily as a meme coin, has evolved into a multifaceted ecosystem encompassing decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, and metaverse initiatives. Its listing on Robinhood marks a significant step in its transition from a niche digital asset to a more mainstream cryptocurrency. The listing has been met with enthusiasm from the community, as evidenced by a notable uptick in trading volume and market activity.

Ondo Finance, on the other hand, is focused on integrating real-world assets into the blockchain ecosystem. By tokenizing assets such as U. S. Treasury bills, Ondo aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world. The platform’s approach has garnered attention from institutional investors, further underscoring the potential of RWAs in the digital asset space.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inclusion of both tokens on Robinhood underscores the platform’s commitment to diversifying its crypto offerings. While Floki Inu appeals to retail investors with its community-driven approach, Ondo Finance attracts those interested in the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asia Focus
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asia Focus
Biz Tech
Peer to Peer
Just in:
Global Tech Leaders Boost Nigeria’s Digital Future // PRCA Thailand Conference Reveals Nine in Ten Thais Want Transparency as AI Use Explodes // Invest Bank’s Losses Narrow as Sharjah Intensifies Capital Support // South Africa Plans Infrastructure Credit Guarantee in 2026 // SafetySam Unveils WORKSafe Greta Safety Boot // GCC’s Asset-Management Sector Hits $2.2 Trillion // UAE Buyers Look Beyond Jewellery as Gold Hits New Heights // Samsung secures $16.5bn deal to manufacture Tesla’s AI6 chips in Texas // Crypto Market Faces Major Sell-Off Amid High Inflation Data // Peloton Unveils Major Product Revamp to Drive Growth // Wuhan: Green Foundations for a Hub City // Rate cut expectations drive markets to new highs // Gentari Breaks Ground on Maryvale Solar & Energy Storage Project // Lumen Technologies Surpasses 1,000 Customers with NaaS Growth // Major UAE Power Move Anchored in Carbon-Capture Ready CCGT // Trump’s AI Chip Deal Could Open China Market to Downgraded Blackwell // Narendra Modi Faces His Patriotism Test On August 15 When He Addresses From Red Fort // Coinbase CEO envisions blockchain revolution for all assets // XRP’s Surge in Asian Markets Reflects Growing Institutional Confidence // Singapore Accelerates Growth in Tokenized Finance //