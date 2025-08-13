Samsung secures $16.5bn deal to manufacture Tesla’s AI6 chips in Texas

Samsung Electronics has secured a significant contract with Tesla, valued at $16.5 billion, to produce the electric vehicle manufacturer’s next-generation AI6 chips. The chips will be manufactured at Samsung’s advanced fabrication facility in Taylor, Texas, marking a pivotal development in both companies’ strategic plans.

The eight-year agreement, confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is set to commence in 2025 and extend through 2033. This deal represents a substantial commitment from Tesla to Samsung’s foundry capabilities, particularly as the semiconductor industry faces increasing demand for advanced chips.

The AI6 chips are designed to power Tesla’s Full Self-Driving systems, the Optimus humanoid robot, and future robotaxi fleets. This move follows Tesla’s decision to discontinue its in-house Dojo supercomputer project, redirecting focus towards optimized chip design and external partnerships for AI infrastructure.

Samsung’s Taylor facility, supported by $6.4 billion in U. S. CHIPS Act funding, will utilize the company’s 2-nanometer process technology to manufacture the AI6 chips. This collaboration aims to enhance Samsung’s foundry business, which has faced challenges in recent years, and to position the company as a competitive player in the advanced semiconductor market.

While the deal is a strategic win for Samsung, it also presents challenges. The production of 2nm chips is complex, and achieving high yield rates is critical. Additionally, the financial terms of the contract suggest that Samsung may initially operate at a loss, viewing the deal as an investment in long-term growth and industry positioning.

The partnership with Tesla is expected to bolster Samsung’s position in the global semiconductor industry, particularly in competition with Taiwan’s TSMC, a dominant player in the foundry market. The success of this venture will depend on the effective scaling of production capabilities and the ability to meet Tesla’s stringent performance requirements.