logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaRow over denial of permission for PM’s Meghalaya rally
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Row over denial of permission for PM’s Meghalaya rally

The sports department of Meghalaya denied permission to the BJP to host an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PA Sangma Stadium in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s home constituency of South Tura, citing construction work at the venue.

The BJP, fuming over the development, alleged that the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), along with the Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, were trying to stall a “wave of the BJP” in the state.

The PM was scheduled to campaign in Shillong and Tura on February 24.

“The sports department has communicated that it will not be fit to host such a big gathering at the stadium as construction work is still going on and materials kept at the site may be of safety concerns. Therefore, an alternate venue, the Alotgre cricket stadium, is being considered,” District Election Officer Swapnil Tembe told PTI.

The stadium, built at a cost of Rs 127 crore, was inaugurated by the chief minister on December 16 last year.

BJP national general secretary Rituraj Sinha said he was amused how a stadium can be declared “incomplete and unavailable” for the PM’s rally just two months after inauguration.

“Is Conrad Sangma and Mukul Sangma scared of us? They are trying to stall the BJP’s wave in Meghalaya. You can try and stop PM’s rally but the people of the state have made up their minds (to support the BJP),” he said.

Sinha asserted that seeing people’s response to rallies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other star campaigners of the BJP, other parties have been taken aback.

With inputs from News18

The post Row over denial of permission for PM’s Meghalaya rally first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 