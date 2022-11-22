The National Congress Party has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who would tear Governor Koshyari’s dhoti over Bhagat Singh Koshyari calling Maratha icon Shivaji Maharaj an icon of “olden days”.

Governor Koshyari on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of “olden days” even as he referred to B R Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari while talking about “icons” in the state.

Congress demanded that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari be recalled over his comment. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said Congress will work for an “ideologically clean Maharashtra” and it will not tolerate the insult of social reformers Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Patole claimed Koshyari had made disparaging comments against Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule and hit out at the governor for comments on Shivaji Maharaj.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi had also made insulting comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that the latter apologised to Mughal king Aurangazeb five times, he claimed. ‘This will not be tolerated. The BJP has to publicly apologise and the governor has to be recalled,” Patole demanded.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, too, on Sunday demanded removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his “old idol” remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He also said that chief minister Eknath Shinde should also resign.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar also joined the chorus, demanding Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s resignation from his post. Pawar said the Governor should resign if he does not understand the state’s emotions and the legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

With inputs from News18

The post Rs 1 lakh NCP reward for tearing Maharashtra governor’s dhoti first appeared on IPA Newspack.