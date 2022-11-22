Sanjay Raut slams Shinde’s silence in row over ‘Shivaji’

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Sunday demanded the removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his “old idol” remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also demanded that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resign.

Raut’s remark came after Koshyari on Saturday triggered controversy by calling Shivaji an “old idol” of Maharashtra.

This remark did not go well with political leaders in the state and Raut hit out at CM Shinde for remaining silent on the issue. Speaking to the media, he asked Shinde if he has the “self-respect” he had cited while rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray.

The hardliner, who was released from jail in the Patra Chawl scam case only weeks back, said “The Governor has insulted Shivaji Maharaj four times in one year. Still, the government is silent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah consider Shivaji Maharaj an idol and their national spokesperson said that Shivaji Maharaj apologised to Aurangzeb five times. Is this the BJP’s official stand? BJP should apologise to Maharashtra and remove the Governor right away.”

“I am surprised that the Chief Minister, who gave the slogan of self-respect, broke Shiv Sena and formed the government with the BJP, where has your self-respect gone now? The BJP is openly insulting Shivaji Maharaj. You should resign. If you have any respect for Shivaji Maharaj, why are you in the government with them?” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking a jab at the BJP over their protests against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Savarkar, he said, “BJP is carrying out protests against Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Veer Savarkar. They are hitting out with shoes. Now the shoes should go to the Raj Bhavan from where remarks are being made against Shivaji Maharaj.”

“Then, you are the son of Maharashtra, otherwise, you are fake,” he added.