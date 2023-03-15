RSS says ​Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to speak on democracy

In one of the first reactions from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Congress MPs’ repeated attacks, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should “speak more responsibly” and see the reality.

Hosabale said there is no need for a comment on what Gandhi has said as he “goes by his political agenda”. He said that this wasn’t the first time that any Congressman attacked the Sangh.

“The Congress ancestors, too, had attacked Sangh in the past. But everyone knows the reality [of Sangh]. He should speak responsibly,” added Hosabale.

Responding to questions on Gandhi’s remarks in the UK, attacking the Indian democracy, the RSS senior functionary said, “During the Emergency in 1975, I was sent to jail. The Congress had sent thousands of people like me to jail to kill democracy and in a way had made the whole of India a jail. Does he have the right to speak on democracy? Till date no apology has been given. If democracy was in danger, would so many people be here? There is democracy in the country only when they win the elections. Parliament is running. We will continue to do our work. The elephant will keep moving forward. They have a political agenda. Their forefathers have also said a lot about the Sangh, but the country knows about the Sangh.”

Hosabale was addressing media at the conclusion of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in Panipat.