TUMI Unpacks Tomorrow with Reimagined Voyageur Collection featuring Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp carries Voyageur Valetta Medium Tote

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 March 2023 – TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, is celebrating its iconic Voyageur collection with the latest instalment of itscampaign starring singer-songwriter and actress, Reneé Rapp

Brought to life by director Todd Tourso, the campaign offers an up close and personal lens into Reneé’s multifaceted journey, illustrating the importance of reliable travel products in a world that is full of unknowns, and continuing to position TUMI at the forefront of the “nomadic” travel movement. Sex Lives of College Girls and Mean Girls: The Musical actress Reneé Rapp’s videos highlight the ways that the young star brings TUMI wherever her career takes her. Reneé’s films feature the relaunch of TUMI’s beloved women’s Voyageur collection, boasting recycled materials within its core designs.

The Spring 2023 Voyageur collection takes its signature streamlined aesthetic and reinterprets it with ultramodern shapes and sizes suited for stylish professionals. Sustainability has also been brought to the forefront with recycled components as well as enhanced durability and new organizational features that bring ease to each wear. Spring brings a flurry of new seasonal colors in the Voyageur collection with Lilac, Fog, Mist and multicolor Swallowtail Print.

L to R: TUMI Voyageur Loha Slim Hip Bag in Black Gunmetal TUMI Voyageur Adelaide Hobo Crossbody in Fog TUMI Voyageur Valetta Micro Tote in Swallowtail Print TUMI Voyageur Valetta Large Tote in Black Gunmetal

With a redesign that focuses on versatility and enhanced functionality, TUMI introduces key styles in on-trend nylon materials. These include the Valetta Tote, which is available in three sizes, as well as the on-trend Adelaide Hobo Crossbody and Loha Slim Hip Bag available in Lilac, Fog, Mist, Desert Red, Black and Swallowtail Print.

L to R: TUMI Voyageur Kileen Convertible Sling in Lilac Ombre TUMI Voyageur Celina Backpack in Lilac TUMI Voyageur Malta Duffel/Backpack in Black Gunmetal

In addition to a redesigned Celina Backpack, there are a number of new active styles such as the Malta Duffel/Backpack and Kileen Convertible Sling, all packed with useful features like a water-resistant lining and straps to hold a yoga mat. Other design elements found across the collection include modern gunmetal hardware, elevated caviar leather trim, added TUMI+ functionality on the exterior and interior of each piece, and an iconic monogrammable, detachable leather charm.

L to R: TUMI+ Small Modular Pouch in Blaze Red TUMI+ Charm Pouch in Small Swallowtail Print TUMI+ Small Organizer in Mist

Completing the collection are a range of accessories and small leather goods to keep the Voyageur woman organized in every possible situation. Each piece can be further enhanced with TUMI+ accessories such as the Charm Pouch, Small Organizer and Modular Accessory Pouch, which offer quick access to smaller items. Three innovative 19 Degree carry-on styles in seasonal Lilac, Mist and Coral perfectly match the Voyageur styles for unmatched convenience throughout her journey.

Hashtag: #TUMI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel lifestyle, and performance luxury essentials designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with upwards of 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com.