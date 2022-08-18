R’sthan Cong Rs 20 lakh aid for slain Dalit boy’s family

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who died after being beaten up by his teacher in Jalore district. Dotasra said that the amount will be given to the victim’s family by the party.

The state Congress president, accompanied by Rajasthan ministers Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, and Govind Ram Meghwal, visited the house of the victim in Surana village in Jalore. He expressed grief over the incident and assured the family all support on behalf of the party. Later, talking to reporters, Dotasra said the state unit of the party will give a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the boy’s family, in addition to Rs 5 lakh announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the CM relief fund.

Our party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have directed the leaders and MLAs to visit the family and do whatever can be done to assist the family, he said. Dotasra said the matter will be investigated and a speedy trial will be held. He said that the education department has already served a notice to the private school, where the incident occurred, asking why should not the affiliation of the school be terminated.

The Congress leader said that the family members had resentment against the local police due to a face-off in the village on Sunday and they have been assured that action against the guilty will be taken. He stated that one police constable was suspended on Tuesday. Nine-year-old Indra Kumar was beaten up allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in the school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

With inputs from News18