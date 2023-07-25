Ruling Party Is Acting Bizarre In Parliament On Discussion On Manipur

By Sushil Kutty

It will take a dozen oxen of 1000 horsepower each to drag Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Parliament and then, too, there is no guarantee the Prime Minister will make a statement on “Manipur”, the forbidden topic as far as the Prime Minister is concerned. For reasons beyond grasp, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears mortally scared of what Manipur holds for his government for now and for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 general elections.

Also, so far, in nearly 10 years and numerous Parliament sessions, it has not been easy to get a statement out of the Prime Minister. This Prime Minister of India is neither tractable nor amenable to pleas or threats and it does not matter how many taxpayer rupees go down the New Parliament’s drains @ of Rs 2.5 lakh a minute, he isn’t going to be stingy when it comes to his skin.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is paying for Prime Minister Modi’s money-wasting parliamentary tactics, which do not need the presence of the Prime Minister in the building. And by the way, why have presiding officers in both houses of Parliament become “Modi-ish” in running the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha? One of them is Vice President of India no less!

The Parliament logjam continues and neither house is in order. The esteemed MPs have a new parliament building but old habits die hard. Among the plethora of reasons why the Modi regime should be shown the door is logjam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wasting taxpayer money when refusing to make a statement on the ugly incidents in Manipur.

Come to think of it, thrift is not this Prime Minister’s strong point. He splurges not only rupees but also tonnes of dollars. At home he has a fleet of expensive foreign made cars. That the central vista cost a mountain of money to transform is none of his business.

One wonders what is so sticky about Manipur that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot swallow or vomit. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has become a victim of the logjam and think of what newly installed Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale must think! Poor man, he might as well have remained in prison for badmouthing the PM.

Gokhale can’t even complain to the Rajya Sabha Chairman as he well knows from the fate of Sanjay Singh who had walked into the well of the House for a word with the Chairman. The well of the Rajya Sabha under this Chairman has become more dangerous than the tiger-infested Corbett National Park.

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi be forced out of hiding? Opposition parties under the I.N.D.I.A’s no confidence motion against the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha should succeed. That is the only poison that might draw him out of hiding! This Prime Minister is recalcitrant. He is not amenable. He is intractable. He is stubborn like the proverbial mule. Getting him to listen to reason is beyond human endeavour.

And the Union Home Minister cannot stand in for the Prime Minister. Otherwise Amit Shah would have been Prime Minister and not Narendra Modi. There is a role for the Home Minister. And there is a role for the Prime Minister. Both are not interchangeable. Besides, whoever heard of moving a no-confidence motion against a Home Minister?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot chicken out. Prime Ministers are supposed to be brave. And courageous. The decision to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Modi was taken by Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi swallow his pride and present himself to the torture.

For “torture” it will be. The charges against the Modi government and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular are grave and kind of disgusting, even. In another country, in another democracy, they would have led to the removal of the Prime Minister if he did not step down on his own.

Begs the question: Is India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi a democracy? Does the rule of law run under Home Minister Amit Shah? Is the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi honest to himself when he appears unbothered by pandemonium and logjam? Can the Modi government brazen out I.N.D.I.A’s no-confidence motion to compel the Prime Minister to come clean on Manipur?

The grapevine is pretty clear: The government will refuse to buckle to the Opposition’s pressure. Instead, it will forthwith push through legislative business and if needed “mute” the Opposition’s noise – the same tactic which was used to muzzle then Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s voice in another session of pandemonium.(IPA Service)

