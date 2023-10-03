logo
India Politics
Sanatan Dharma only religion, rest all ways of worship: Yogi

up cm yogi adityanath assembly prayagraj umesh pal murder bsp mla case prime witness 1 168112542316x9 1

Emphasising the importance of Sanatan Dharma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said it is the only religion, and the rest are all sects or methods of worship. He asserted that any attack on Sanatan Dharma could put entire humanity in danger.

The UP Chief Minister’s comment came against the backdrop of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remark.

“Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, the rest are all sects and methods of worship. Sanatan is the religion of humanity and any attack on it will put entire humanity in danger,” Adityanath said during the concluding session of the ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya’ held at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

The seven-day Yagya was held on the occasion of the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and the ninth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath.

Speaking to the devotees in the Digvijay Nath Smriti Auditorium of the temple, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhishwar, stressed the importance of having an open mindset to understand the essence of Shrimad Bhagwat.

“Narrow-minded perspectives struggle to comprehend its vastness,” he said.

