logo
Featured
0 likes

Saudi Arabia Secures $12 Billion Through Triple-Tranche Bond Amid Robust Demand

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia has successfully raised $12 billion via a three-part bond issuance, marking its largest debt sale since 2017. The offering attracted substantial investor interest, with the order book reaching nearly $37 billion, indicating an oversubscription of approximately three times.

The bond issuance comprises three tranches: $5 billion with a three-year maturity, $3 billion maturing in six years, and $4 billion set for a ten-year term. This strategic move aligns with the kingdom’s 2025 borrowing plan, which estimates funding needs of 139 billion Saudi riyals ($37.02 billion) to address a projected budget deficit of 101 billion riyals for the year. Additionally, approximately 38 billion riyals are allocated for debt repayment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concurrently, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has secured a $7 billion murabaha credit facility. This Islamic financing arrangement, supported by a syndicate of 20 international and regional financial institutions, is intended to fuel the fund’s future investments.

These financial maneuvers are integral to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to diversify the economy beyond oil dependence. Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan has emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding strategic spending through 2025, focusing on development and giga-projects that align with Vision 2030 objectives.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India LIVE
Buzz | Arabian Post
Climate Action
What's On
Just in:
Zuellig Pharma acquires Propan from ADP Pharma Corporation in the Philippines // UAE’s Non-Oil Private Sector Achieves Fastest Growth in Nine Months // FLAIR Debuts CES 2025 Showcasing Cutting-Edge Industrial AI Solutions and Hong Kong’s Innovation Prowess // Saudi Arabia’s Water Sector Embraces Growth and Innovation in 2023 // Sheikh Mohammed Greenlights Dhs5.4 Billion Housing Initiative // Aldar Properties Targets USD Hybrid Notes for First Time // UAE Real Estate Boom Drives Tender Prices Upward // US growth and sticky inflation keep Dollar on top // Bupa Hong Kong Partners with Mannings to Launch Bupa x Mannings PharmaCare Programme // France’s fallen angels in luxury and banking // Saudi Arabia Secures $12 Billion Through Triple-Tranche Bond Amid Robust Demand // PureHealth’s Ardent Health secures foothold in US expansion // Saudi Arabia Approves 33 Firms for Groundbreaking 8GWh BESS Projects // Dubai Welcomes Nearly 17 Million Tourists This Year // Melco is honored with a collective total of six diamonds from Black Pearl Restaurant Guide 2025 // Government Must Raise Infrastructure Spend To Push Jobs, Consumption And GDP // Maybank’s Insurance Arm, Etiqa Insurance, Pioneers the Return of Takaful Offerings in Singapore // MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 Concludes in Hong Kong with Strategic Insights and Celebrated Prestigious Achievements in Real Estate // Mashreq Bank Divests Majority Stake in NEOPAY for $385 Million // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 05 Jan 2025 //