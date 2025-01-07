Saudi Arabia Secures $12 Billion Through Triple-Tranche Bond Amid Robust Demand

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia has successfully raised $12 billion via a three-part bond issuance, marking its largest debt sale since 2017. The offering attracted substantial investor interest, with the order book reaching nearly $37 billion, indicating an oversubscription of approximately three times.

The bond issuance comprises three tranches: $5 billion with a three-year maturity, $3 billion maturing in six years, and $4 billion set for a ten-year term. This strategic move aligns with the kingdom’s 2025 borrowing plan, which estimates funding needs of 139 billion Saudi riyals ($37.02 billion) to address a projected budget deficit of 101 billion riyals for the year. Additionally, approximately 38 billion riyals are allocated for debt repayment.

Concurrently, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has secured a $7 billion murabaha credit facility. This Islamic financing arrangement, supported by a syndicate of 20 international and regional financial institutions, is intended to fuel the fund’s future investments.

These financial maneuvers are integral to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to diversify the economy beyond oil dependence. Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan has emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding strategic spending through 2025, focusing on development and giga-projects that align with Vision 2030 objectives.