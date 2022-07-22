Saudi Arabia’s 5 most valuable players

The World Cup is about to start, and teams will obviously bring their best weapons and players to the World Cup. The goal is to make history in Qatar and for that, you need your country’s best players.

Saudi Arabia will play Argentina, Poland, and Mexico in a group that looks tough for the Hervé Renard-led side, but they have a lot of talent in their ranks, what’s more, the team was one of the best in the qualifiers and is looking to make history by getting through to the next round.

Let’s take a look at Saudi Arabia’s most valuable players for this World Cup.

Mohammed Al-Breik

The right-back plays for Al-Hilal and has a valuation of 2 million euros. He is 29 years old and has played 35 matches for his national team.

He is a player who can not only play in defence but can also be used as a midfielder because of his speed and handling of the ball. With his club, he has won 4 times the Saudi League and in 2020 he saw his best moment when he was considered as part of the Saudi Arabia team of the decade.

He has had to earn his place in Renard’s team, but will surely be one of the elements he will use to get through this tough group.

Yasser Al-Shahrani

Another defender, this one a left-winger. His value is 2.5 million euros, and he is one of the most important players on the French coach’s team. He played almost the entire qualifying round as a starter.

He has 68 caps for the national team and plays for Al-Hilal where he has won everything since 2012 when he arrived, including two Asian Champions League in 2019 and 2021. Not only that, but he will arrive for this World Cup aged 30 and in good footballing form.

He is a threat on the left flank, and at times can be seen more busy attacking than defending. He is sure to be a headache for whoever has to mark him at the World Cup.

Salem Al-Dawasari

Needless to say, most of the players are from Al Hilal, which is the country’s top team and the base of the national team. Al-Dawasari is a left-winger who is valued at 2.8 million euros.

With 64 caps and 17 goals scored for the national team since his debut in 2011, he is one of the most experienced players on the squad. He had a chance to play in Europe with Villarreal, but his adventure only lasted one game in 2018.

In the playoffs, he has worn the captain’s badge occasionally, hence his importance. His speed and skill make him a very important weapon in the Saudi attack that will face the American champions in the first match.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb

One of the country’s most promising young players has a market value of 2.9 million euros. The Al Ahli player has worn the national shirt 14 times and has scored 1 goal.

He was not very active in the qualifiers as he had injury problems, but he has played 91 matches at a very good level for his team and in 2021 he won the player of the month award on several occasions.

He is a diamond in the rough who, with good training, will undoubtedly be one of the most important players in the team in the future and in this World Cup.

Sultan Al-Ghanam

Another defender. He holds the title of most valuable player of the Arabian national team with a cost of 3 million euros. He plays for Al-Nassr since 2018 and has played just 20 games for the national team.

Likewise, he is highly rated for his performances with his club, where he has won the league and the cup and is one of the most important players.

He was a permanent fixture in the qualifiers and will surely be in Herve Renard’s final squad to face the World Cup.

How will Arabia do at the World Cup?

