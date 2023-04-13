Savarkar’s grandson files defamation case against Rahul

Trouble seems to be mounting for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been targeting Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar regularly in his speeches.

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, approached a Pune court to file a defamation case against the former Congress chief.

Rahul Gandhi has often accused Savarkar of “apologising” to the British to get out of jail, and has routinely shot back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demands for an apology by claiming he was a Gandhi and not Savarkar to seek mercy.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Satyaki Savarkar claimed that Rahul Gandhi insulted the Hindutva ideologue.

“Rahul Gandhi went to England last month and in one of the gatherings commented that Veer Savarkar wrote in his book that he, along with his 5-6 friends, was beating a Muslim person and Veer Savarkar enjoyed it. That remark is an insult because that incident is imaginary. This statement is baseless and hurt us.”

“Savarkar ji has not written any such incident in his literature. The case is filed and I am yet to receive the complaint number.”

#WATCH | Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of the brothers of Vinayak Savarkar files a criminal defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi.He says, “Rahul Gandhi went to England last month & in one of the gatherings commented that Veer Savarkar wrote in his book that he,… pic.twitter.com/X4tQkvTyGH — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in the present-day Nashik district.

The BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which are currently in power in Maharashtra, recently took out Savarkar Gaurav Yatras in each district of the state to honour Savarkar’s contribution to the country and to counter Rahul Gandhi’s criticism against him.

Veteran Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan earlier said that his party has agreed not to raise the issue of Savarkar since the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners hold different views on the late Hindutva ideologue.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat on March 23 over his remark “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname”, made during an election rally on April 13, 2019. He was sentenced to two years in jail.

Gandhi has filed an appeal before additional sessions judge R P Mogera against the verdict. He has also prayed for a stay to the conviction in the meantime. The court has granted the Congress leader bail till the disposal of his appeal.