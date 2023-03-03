logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaSC verdict on poll commissioners slap on Modi govt: Kejriwal
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

SC verdict on poll commissioners slap on Modi govt: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court decisions on Thursday on the appointment of election commissioners and matters involving the business empire of industrialist Gautam Adani as landmark orders.

The apex court ruled on Thursday that the appointments of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be made by the president on the advise of a committee comprising the prime Minister, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the chief justice of India.

In a separate matter, it ordered the setting up of a six-member committee headed by former top court judge AM Sapre to probe the recent share crash of the Adani Group triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations and other regulatory aspects related to the stock markets.

“Truly landmark orders by Hon’ble SC on both EC and Adani issues. We welcome both the orders,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed by Kejriwal, said the apex court judgment on the Adani issue was a “tight slap” on the Narendra Modi government.

“This has proved that the Modi government is corrupt and useless,” AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh told a press conference here.

With inputs from News18

The post SC verdict on poll commissioners slap on Modi govt: Kejriwal first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 